CHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period Results

During the 2025 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol officers were on duty across the state, responding not only to enforcement needs but also to significant winter weather impacts, including snow, flooding and mudslides.

The Holiday Enforcement Period was conducted beginning Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. and continued until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Despite challenging conditions, CHP officers conducted 5,450 enforcement actions, issued 2,744 citations and made 297 DUI arrests.

Speed remained a major safety concern, with 1,385 speeding citations issued, including 94 drivers traveling more than 100 mph.

Tragically, six fatal crashes occurred in CHP jurisdiction, resulting in eight lives lost.

Two children, ages 7 and 9 were killed on Christmas afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash in Lebec.

The crash was reported around 2:56 p.m. on northbound I-5 south of Vista Del Lago Road.

A gold Toyota RAV4 was stopped in the center median while waiting with a family member when it was struck from behind by a blue Nissan Rogue traveling northbound.

The driver, Jorge Preciado, was arrested on scene for felony child endangerment and was booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station in Santa Clarita.

The Nissan was occupied by two adults and six minors.

Speeding, impaired driving, and failure to wear seat belts continue to be leading factors in serious and fatal crashes. Seat belts save lives: every seat, every trip.

CHP urges everyone to:

— Buckle up.

— Slow down, especially in adverse weather.

— Drive sober and stay focused.

