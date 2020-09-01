CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California. His unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to CHP employees caught the attention of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), which rewarded his efforts Tuesday with the AAMVA Lifetime Achievement Award in Highway Safety – Law Enforcement. The award is presented annually to an AAMVA member whose primary function is directly associated with highway and traffic safety efforts and who has had a distinguished career in this arena.

“My entire career has been fueled by a passion for safety,” said Commissioner Stanley. “I am fortunate to be able to work alongside so many others who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to reducing traffic fatalities and injuries on our roadways. This honor would not be possible without their dedication and shared vision.”

As a dedicated member of the law enforcement community, Commissioner Stanley has served the people of California for more than 37 years. In 2018, Stanley became the first African American to hold the rank of CHP Commissioner. He is also one of the distinguished few to have held every uniformed position from officer to Commissioner within the CHP.

“This is hard work, but it is exceptionally important and incredibly rewarding,” added Commissioner Stanley.

Winners of this, and other awards, are traditionally recognized at AAMVA’s International Conference in August of every year. Due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, AAMVA cancelled its 2020 conference. Previous recipients of the distinguished honor from AAMVA include former CHP Commissioners Dwight O. Helmick (2004) and Joe Farrow (2011).

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.