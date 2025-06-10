CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers

The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

“This graduation marks the beginning of a commitment to protecting and serving others,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “These officers have demonstrated their dedication to keeping California’s communities safe and upholding the CHP’s core values.”

The officers will now report to one of the CHP’s 102 Area offices across California to begin their law enforcement careers.

During academy training, cadets receive instruction in traffic enforcement, collision investigation, defensive tactics, firearms, emergency vehicle operations and community policing. The curriculum also focuses on legal responsibilities, communication, ethics and cultural awareness to prepare cadets to serve California’s diverse population.

The CHP has sworn in 364 officers in 2025 with this graduating class. Nearly 460 cadets continue training at the West Sacramento facility.

The CHP continues to seek motivated individuals who are ready to make a difference in communities throughout California. A career with the CHP offers comprehensive training, competitive benefits and opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

To learn more about joining the CHP, please visit CHPMadeForMore.com to take the first step towards a rewarding career in law enforcement.

