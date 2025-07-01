header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 1
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
Frew blacksmith shop
CHP Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period
| Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025

As millions of Californians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

All available CHP officers will be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend, focusing on impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers. The goal is simple: to save lives.

“Reckless driving and speeding have deadly consequences,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “It’s every driver’s responsibility to make safe choices behind the wheel. Let’s work together to prevent tragedies by always designating a sober driver and keeping our roads safe for everyone.”

To underscore the ongoing need for heightened enforcement, consider this: During a recent statewide 24-hour enforcement effort from 6 a.m. Saturday, June 7, to 5:59 a.m., Sunday, June 8, CHP officers issued nearly 18,000 citations. Of those:

 

More than 12,100 were for excessive speed.

 

Nearly 860 were for distracted driving

 

Close to 500 were for seat belt violations.

 

Officers also made nearly 400 arrests for driving under the influence. Tragically, 11 people lost their lives in crashes during that same period.

Whether heading to a fireworks show or returning home from a family gathering, the CHP urges everyone to buckle up, slow down, designate a sober driver and, in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service and Security.

Visit https://www.chp.ca.gov/news-alerts.
July 4: SCV Resident, LAFD Pilot, to Appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025
Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025
The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
FULL STORY...
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July
As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.
Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.
The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
New L.A. County Dispatch Center for Homeless Services
Los Angeles County’s Emergency Centralized Response Center is now publicly accessible.
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, "Summer Set," beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
GO! Santa Clarita has New Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand App
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
