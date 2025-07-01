CHP Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period

As millions of Californians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

All available CHP officers will be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend, focusing on impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers. The goal is simple: to save lives.

“Reckless driving and speeding have deadly consequences,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “It’s every driver’s responsibility to make safe choices behind the wheel. Let’s work together to prevent tragedies by always designating a sober driver and keeping our roads safe for everyone.”

To underscore the ongoing need for heightened enforcement, consider this: During a recent statewide 24-hour enforcement effort from 6 a.m. Saturday, June 7, to 5:59 a.m., Sunday, June 8, CHP officers issued nearly 18,000 citations. Of those:

More than 12,100 were for excessive speed.

Nearly 860 were for distracted driving

Close to 500 were for seat belt violations.

Officers also made nearly 400 arrests for driving under the influence. Tragically, 11 people lost their lives in crashes during that same period.

Whether heading to a fireworks show or returning home from a family gathering, the CHP urges everyone to buckle up, slow down, designate a sober driver and, in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

