Today in
S.C.V. History
June 5
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
CHP Graduates Six New K-9 Teams
| Thursday, Jun 5, 2025
CHP Dogs

The California Highway Patrol graduated six newly trained K-9 teams recently at its West Sacramento K-9 training facility, marking a significant step in bolstering public safety across the state.

After months of intensive training, five Belgian Malinois and one German Shepherd join their human partners on a mission to detect narcotics, explosives, and criminal suspects. This graduating class is the first to include canines trained to detect the scent of fentanyl from the beginning of their instruction—a proactive move to combat California’s opioid and fentanyl crisis.

“These new K-9 teams have demonstrated incredible dedication and skill throughout their training,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “They’re not just protecting our communities—they’re enhancing our department’s ability to fight crime and save lives.

The new teams represent various regions across the state, with officers from the CHP’s Coastal, Golden Gate, Valley, Border and Inland field divisions. These handlers bring between six and 17 years of departmental experience, ensuring seasoned leadership behind each K-9.

The class includes:

Three Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams.

One Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine team.

Two Narcotics Detection Canine teams.

The Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams completed at least 440 hours of criminal apprehension and narcotics detection training, while the Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine team completed 600 hours focused on criminal apprehension and explosives detection. The Narcotics Detection Canine teams completed a minimum of 240 hours of training. All teams adhered to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training guidelines and will continue to train at least eight hours each week to maintain peak readiness.

The CHP’s K-9 program now includes 50 active teams statewide:

34 Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams.

Nine Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine teams.

Five Explosives Detection K-9 teams.

Two Narcotics Detection K-9 teams.

In 2024 alone, CHP K-9s helped seize nearly 823 pounds of fentanyl, showcasing their critical role in the fight against illegal drugs.

The CHP invites dedicated law enforcement professionals to explore a career as a K-9 handler. Learn more and apply at www.CHPMadeForMore.com to become part of an elite team serving and protecting California—four paws at a time.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly

Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly
Wednesday, Jun 4, 2025
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Backs FIREWALL Act to Provide Tax Relief for Disaster-Hardened Homes

L.A. County Backs FIREWALL Act to Provide Tax Relief for Disaster-Hardened Homes
Wednesday, Jun 4, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, in collaboration with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, successfully introduced a motion directing Los Angeles County to formally support the Facilitating Increased Resilience, Environmental Weatherization and Lowered Liability (FIREWALL) Act (S. 1323). 
FULL STORY...

June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day

June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day
Tuesday, Jun 3, 2025
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its participation in California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 7. This Statewide event unites animal welfare organizations across California in a collective effort to find forever loving homes for animals in need.
FULL STORY...

Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families

Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families
Tuesday, Jun 3, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion Tuesday that secured the Board’s support in urging federal lawmakers to back legislation requiring Department of Veterans Affairs physicians to sign veteran death certificates within 72 hours of notification.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 11: Santa Clarita Public Library Princess Peach Scavenger Hunt
City of Santa Clarita Public Library will host a scavenger hunt event "Find Princess Peach," 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 at Duane R. Harte Park.
June 11: Santa Clarita Public Library Princess Peach Scavenger Hunt
Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act Gains Support of L.A. County Board of Supervisors
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act gained additional momentum on Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion of support for the bill.
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act Gains Support of L.A. County Board of Supervisors
June 28: City Invites Resident to Join Community Beautification Day
Roll up your sleeves and join us for Community Beautification Day, a one-day volunteer cleanup event on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 28: City Invites Resident to Join Community Beautification Day
June 7: LEAP Children’s Museum Presents ‘Healthy Heroes Play Lab’ Event
The LEAP Children’s Museum has announced its second annual summer pop-up event, “Healthy Heroes Play Lab,” which will take place every weekend from June 7 through July 6, at the Valencia Town Center.
June 7: LEAP Children’s Museum Presents ‘Healthy Heroes Play Lab’ Event
L.A. County Backs FIREWALL Act to Provide Tax Relief for Disaster-Hardened Homes
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, in collaboration with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, successfully introduced a motion directing Los Angeles County to formally support the Facilitating Increased Resilience, Environmental Weatherization and Lowered Liability (FIREWALL) Act (S. 1323). 
L.A. County Backs FIREWALL Act to Provide Tax Relief for Disaster-Hardened Homes
Valladares’ Bill to Increase Penalties for Crimes During Emergency Gets Approval
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill (SB 571) to increase penalties for looting and impersonating law enforcement during a state of emergency has passed out of the Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. 
Valladares’ Bill to Increase Penalties for Crimes During Emergency Gets Approval
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Advertisements on Discounted Vehicle Registration
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians to avoid advertisements that claim to offer discounted DMV services.
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Advertisements on Discounted Vehicle Registration
June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its participation in California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 7. This Statewide event unites animal welfare organizations across California in a collective effort to find forever loving homes for animals in need.
June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day
Indigenous Talent Takes Center Stage at Mission Opera’s ‘Tosca’
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita's premier opera company, is proud to present a groundbreaking production of Tosca this June at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Indigenous Talent Takes Center Stage at Mission Opera’s ‘Tosca’
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre Presents ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
Matchbox Theatre has announced its upcoming production of "World Builders" Friday thru Sunday, June 27-29 at the MAIN.
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre Presents ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion Tuesday that secured the Board’s support in urging federal lawmakers to back legislation requiring Department of Veterans Affairs physicians to sign veteran death certificates within 72 hours of notification.
Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families
Pair of Matadors Named to USA Volleyball U23 National Team
California State University, Northridge senior setter Donovan Constable and redshirt sophomore opposite Jalen Phillips were among 21 athletes selected to train with the 2025 Men's U23 National Team for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, July 27-Aug. 4 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Pair of Matadors Named to USA Volleyball U23 National Team
TMU Professor Betty Price Retires After 40 Years
After 40 years of faithful service to The Master’s University, Prof. Betty Price retired from teaching Bible courses at the University in May.
TMU Professor Betty Price Retires After 40 Years
June 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Lucky Luke Brewing
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the June Business After Hours Mixer with CMIT Solutions on Wednesday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing.
June 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Lucky Luke Brewing
American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor
Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge, has been elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor
June 5: Watershed Recreation, Conservation Authority Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Authority meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.
June 5: Watershed Recreation, Conservation Authority Meeting
June 7: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is held the first Saturday of the month, where artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Saturday, June 7.
June 7: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
June 7: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 7 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
June 7: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
