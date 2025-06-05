CHP Graduates Six New K-9 Teams

The California Highway Patrol graduated six newly trained K-9 teams recently at its West Sacramento K-9 training facility, marking a significant step in bolstering public safety across the state.

After months of intensive training, five Belgian Malinois and one German Shepherd join their human partners on a mission to detect narcotics, explosives, and criminal suspects. This graduating class is the first to include canines trained to detect the scent of fentanyl from the beginning of their instruction—a proactive move to combat California’s opioid and fentanyl crisis.

“These new K-9 teams have demonstrated incredible dedication and skill throughout their training,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “They’re not just protecting our communities—they’re enhancing our department’s ability to fight crime and save lives.

The new teams represent various regions across the state, with officers from the CHP’s Coastal, Golden Gate, Valley, Border and Inland field divisions. These handlers bring between six and 17 years of departmental experience, ensuring seasoned leadership behind each K-9.

The class includes:

Three Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams.

One Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine team.

Two Narcotics Detection Canine teams.

The Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams completed at least 440 hours of criminal apprehension and narcotics detection training, while the Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine team completed 600 hours focused on criminal apprehension and explosives detection. The Narcotics Detection Canine teams completed a minimum of 240 hours of training. All teams adhered to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training guidelines and will continue to train at least eight hours each week to maintain peak readiness.

The CHP’s K-9 program now includes 50 active teams statewide:

34 Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams.

Nine Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine teams.

Five Explosives Detection K-9 teams.

Two Narcotics Detection K-9 teams.

In 2024 alone, CHP K-9s helped seize nearly 823 pounds of fentanyl, showcasing their critical role in the fight against illegal drugs.

