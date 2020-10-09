CHP Grant to Boost Motorcycle Safety Awareness

The California Highway Patrol is stepping up motorcycle safety awareness statewide as part of “Get Educated and Ride Safe (GEARS) III,” a yearlong, federally funded program focused on educational and enforcement efforts.

The primary goal of “GEARS III” is to reduce the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims.

In federal fiscal year (FFY) 2017-18, the number of motorcycle-involved crashes increased approximately 3 percent within CHP jurisdiction. However, provisional FFY 2018-19 data show a 10 percent decrease.

“The ultimate objective is to improve not just motorcycle safety, but highway safety overall,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “The additional education and enforcement funded by ‘GEARS III’ helps our officers meet this objective.”

During the grant period, the CHP will increase motorcycle safety awareness activities in regions with a high number of motorcycle incidents and participate in traffic safety education campaigns such as “May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.”

The campaigns will promote the use of U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets for all riders and raise motorists’ awareness of sharing the road with motorcyclists.

The campaigns will also focus on the most dangerous traffic violations, including speeding, improper turning, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.