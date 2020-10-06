CHP Grant to Help Crack Down on Speed, Aggressive Driving

SACRAMENTO – Speed and aggressive driving continue to be major causes of death and injury on the state’s roadways. With the assistance of federal funds, the California Highway Patrol will focus additional resources on reducing these types of crashes throughout the state.
On Oct. 1, 2020, the CHP implemented the yearlong Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed (RADARS) V grant with the primary goal of decreasing the number of people killed and injured in crashes as a result of unsafe speed. To achieve this, the CHP will conduct enhanced enforcement and public awareness campaigns statewide. Additionally, the grant will provide funding to allow officers to focus on enforcement of street racing and sideshow activities – an increasing problem statewide.
“Speed and aggressive driving are not only unsafe driving behaviors that can lead to injury or death, but they have increasingly become a major cause of concern for many roadway users,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “The RADARS grant will assist our officers in addressing the issue and saving lives.”
Street racing, speeding, and aggressive driving pose a significant danger to everyone on the road. In federal fiscal year 2017-18, speed was a factor in approximately 31 percent of all fatal and injury crashes in California. That year, 547 people were killed and nearly 90,000 were injured in more than 61,000 speed-related crashes throughout the state.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
