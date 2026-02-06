CHP is Super Bowl Game-Day Ready for Football’s Biggest Weekend

The California Highway Patrol is game-day ready for Super Bowl LX, the NFL’s biggest event of the season. With this year’s big game headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, on Sunday Feb. 8, the CHP urges fans across the state to make smart, responsible decisions, whether they’re attending the game in person, heading to a watch party or celebrating at home.

“Super Bowl Sunday brings excitement, energy and visitors from across the country. We want everyone who comes to the Bay Area to enjoy the experience, make responsible decisions behind the wheel and leave with great memories, not life-changing consequences. Our goal is to keep California’s roads safe, and we will actively enforce laws against unsafe and reckless driving. At the end of the day, the real winner is the one who makes it home safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee

Studies show that incidents of impaired driving are significantly higher on Super Bowl Sunday, compared to an average Sunday.

During last year’s Super Bowl, impaired driving led to CHP officers arresting more than 200 drivers and responding to over 130 crashes within their jurisdiction, resulting in one fatality and over 60 injuries.

Celebrate Responsibly

The CHP will help keep our roadways safe this Super Bowl Sunday by increasing patrols to promote public safety for motorists, residents, and visitors participating in the festivities.

Drivers are reminded to obey speed limits, always wear a seatbelt and score a sober ride by designating a sober driver, using a ride-share service or taking public transportation.

As outlined in a news release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, the CHP is working with the San Francisco Police Department, the Santa Clara Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the San Jose Police Department to provide additional safety and assistance on the roads and at related events throughout the weekend.

To accommodate the influx of people, the CHP recommends motorists plan their routes in advance, know the location of their destination and allow extra time to travel. Be aware that road closures may be in effect in some areas. To check for closure updates, visit the Bay Area Host Committee’s website for details. Additional real-time traffic information will be shared on X via @CHP_GoldenGate.

The public can assist law enforcement by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect a drunk driver. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number and direction of travel.

Don’t earn a flag on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct, let’s all work together to keep California’s roads safer.

