CHP Launches Campaign to Reduce Impaired Driving

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol is launching a new education and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers in California. Efforts associated with the yearlong Safer Highways Statewide grant will continue through Sept. 30, 2021.

The Safer Highways Statewide grant provides the CHP with funding to conduct additional driving under the influence (DUI) saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout the state. Additionally, the CHP will participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“DUI is the result of poor decision-making, and too often, it has tragic consequences,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “If you drive while impaired, you could be arrested, or worse, involved in a crash.”

In 2018, there were 566 deaths and 11,298 injuries associated with DUI crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction. Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy and a continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving.

The CHP reminds the public, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Alcohol, cannabis, prescription medications, illegal drugs, or any combination of these, can impair your ability to drive and will result in an arrest if you are under the influence. Always designate a sober driver, take public transportation, or call a taxi or a ride-share service. There is always a better option than getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety, through NHTSA.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.