CHP Leads California’s Charge in Nationwide Crackdown on Organized Retail Crime

The California Highway Patrol joined more than 100 law enforcement agencies and major retailers for a multi-day, National Organized Retail Crime Blitz.

As part of the coordinated effort, from May 26 to 30, the CHP conducted high-visibility enforcement operations throughout the state, focused on identifying and apprehending individuals and groups involved in large-scale retail theft and fencing operations.

The CHP played a key role in this effort by deploying its Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which collaborated with local and state agencies to investigate and intercept criminal activity in shopping centers, malls, and high-traffic retail areas throughout California.

“Retail theft doesn’t stop at state lines—and neither do we,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By working together with our law enforcement partners and retailers nationwide, we are sending a clear message: if you come to California to steal, we will be here to stop you.”

Throughout the statewide operation, the CHP made over 90 arrests, recovered nearly $153,000 worth of stolen merchandise, and identified multiple suspects linked to organized crime rings operating in and beyond California. These efforts reinforced the importance of intelligence sharing, real-time coordination, and proactive enforcement in deterring retail theft.

The operation also highlighted the role of technology, surveillance systems, and data-driven investigations in identifying repeat offenders and dismantling theft networks that contribute to broader public safety threats.

With organized retail crime being an escalating concern, California has implemented aggressive enforcement measures to disrupt these criminal enterprises. Since 2019, California has invested $1.1 billion in public safety, including record funding to combat organized retail crime. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed bipartisan laws to give law enforcement stronger tools to fight theft, hold offenders accountable, and adapt to evolving criminal tactics.

Since the inception of the ORCTF in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 3,800 investigations, resulting in the arrest of more than 4,400 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.4 million stolen goods, valued at over $58 million.

The CHP remains committed to protecting California’s businesses, supporting the safety of retail workers and customers, and continuing to build strong public-private partnerships to confront organized retail crime.

B-roll footage is available for download and use by the media here.

Click here for more information on the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

