December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests Made in Statewide Organized Retail Theft Investigation
| Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.

In September, the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force was alerted to a pair of retail theft suspects who stole merchandise in Placer County and at multiple other locations throughout the state. The Valley Division ORCTF includes investigators from the CHP, Sacramento Police Department and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 1, the Rocklin Police Department conducted a traffic stop involving the suspects and requested assistance from the Valley Division ORCTF. During the investigation, the suspects provided information identifying individuals who were purchasing stolen merchandise from them and reselling it for profit. Investigators also learned the stolen goods were being distributed and sold at flea markets in Oakland, San Jose, Galt, Modesto and Stockton.

Based on this information, ORCTF investigators conducted surveillance operations that corroborated the suspects’ statements and established links among the theft suspects, those purchasing and reselling the stolen merchandise, and the flea-market distribution locations. Investigators subsequently obtained multiple search warrants covering six residences, three storage lockers, and one storage lot.

On Dec. 11, a coordinated multi-agency enforcement effort, Operation Silent Night, was executed in Oakland, Richmond, San Leandro, and Galt. The operation resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects. Investigators seized two firearms, more than $10,000 in cash, five vans, two passenger vehicles and two trailers. More than 400 boxes and 200 bags of stolen merchandise were recovered, including cosmetics, household goods, clothing, power tools, toys, alcohol, and diapers. All suspects were transported to the Placer County Jail for booking.

On Dec. 12, Cal Expo provided an exposition hall to assist with the processing and cataloging of the recovered merchandise. In partnership with affected retailers, investigators documented a total of 44,140 stolen items valued in excess of $800,000.

The following are those who were taken into custody:

-Isaid Garcia Chapas, 41, Oakland

-Irene Cruz Barragan, 35, Oakland

-Daniela Cruz Barragan, 33, Oakland

-Robert Lorenzo Luna-Varela, 34, Oakland

-Jefferson Isaed Garcia-Rivera, 22, Oakland

-Jennifer Garcia Cruz, 19, Oakland

-Elan Rosales Montes, 35, Oakland

-Claudia Ivet Cruz Barragan, 42, Oakland

-Yolanda Carrillo Martinez, 45, Oakland

-Ivan Miranda Espinoza, 33, Oakland

-Bach Ngoc Thi Bui, 53, El Sobrante

-Yuridia Sandoval Ramirez, 35, Oakland

-Eryn Wilfred Corea Guevara, 29, Oakland

Since the ORCTF’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 4,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 4,700 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.5 million stolen goods valued at over $68.7 million statewide as of Nov. 30.

The CHP extends its appreciation to all participating law enforcement agencies, task force members, Cal Expo, and retail partners whose collaboration led to the success of this investigation. The case remains ongoing.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
