[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
| Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Officer Doug Villars is pictured sitting in his patrol unit on the last day of his career at the California Highway Patrol on Friday, December 20, 2019. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.
Officer Doug Villars is pictured sitting in his patrol unit on the last day of his career at the California Highway Patrol on Friday, December 20, 2019. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

 

The highlight of California Highway Patrol senior Officer Doug Villars’ decades-long career came on his second-to-last day on the job in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.

He was joined on the road by his son, also a CHP officer, for a final patrol.

Villars, who began his CHP career in Newhall and holds the honor of being the state of California’s longest-serving patrolman, retired Friday after more than 36 years with the force.

“I still love the job,” the 59-year-old Templeton resident said. “It’s not just a job — it’s a calling. It’s been a fantastic career.”

Since he began his law enforcement career, Villars has worked such high-profile details and events as the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

At 2 p.m. Friday, Villars was honored with a congratulatory dispatch call over the radio formally announcing his retirement.

“We copy your 10-10 for the final time. Enjoy your well-earned retirement,” a dispatcher said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to work alongside you, and we all thank you for your 36-and-a-half years of service to the CHP and the State of California.”

Templeton California Highway Patrol Officer Doug Villars has been on the patrol for more than 36 years and is the most senior officer working the road for the CHP. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

Templeton California Highway Patrol Officer Doug Villars has been on the patrol for more than 36 years and is the most senior officer working the road for the CHP. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

CHP OFFICER CELEBRATES DECADES-LONG CAREER
According to the CHP headquarters in Sacramento, Villars is the agency’s senior-most non-administrative employee.

Only two others have been with the agency longer: CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley — with whom Villars says he worked with during his time in the state capitol — and Malkiat “Sam” Samra, the chief of the CHP’s Central Division.

A Los Angeles native who now lives in Templeton, Villars started his law enforcement career in 1983, when he graduated from the academy and began working in the Newhall area of the CHP’s Southern Division.

CHP Newhall office - officer retires

After about a decade on the road, Villars served in the Southern Division’s investigative unit and held various positions in Sacramento.

Villars spent several years as president of the board of directors for the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, where he represented some 15,000 officers and worked with the state Legislature on public safety and law enforcement initiatives.

He moved to San Luis Obispo County in the late 1990s to work in patrol for 13 years at the Coastal Division office in San Luis Obispo, and made his final move to the Templeton office in 2010.

“Looking back, there isn’t a thing I would do differently,” he said.

Templeton CHP Officer Doug Villars stands by his patrol vehicle on the last day of his career at the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 20, 2019. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

Templeton CHP Officer Doug Villars stands by his patrol vehicle on the last day of his career at the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 20, 2019. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

Villars said he pursued a career path in law enforcement because it was the best opportunity to affect change.

“Helping people is a big part of it. You take pride in redirecting folks” and educating motorists about the perils of risky driving, he said. “What we’re trying to do is to change the behavior of the driver.”

The highways and open rural roads of the Central Coast can cause a false sense of security for drivers inclined to speed, he said.

“You have these open roads, high speeds, and some people decide they’re (race car drive) Mario Andretti,” Villars said. “Up here, people become very impatient because they’re not used to being in real traffic, and now they’ve got their pedal to the floor.”

Like most patrol officers, Villars said he’s seen the results of careless driving — and they’re not pretty.

“There are sights and smells that I’ll never be able to get out of my head. You do what you can to try to compartmentalize them,” he said. “What’s normal for us is not normal for the lay person. Death becomes a norm for us.”

At age 59, Villars is close to aging out of service with the CHP. But he said he has not ruled out staying involved in the local law enforcement community in some capacity.

“I still feel young. I still have a lot of energy. But this is a young man’s game,” Villars said. “It’s time to pass the torch.”

California Highway Patrol Officer Doug Villars standing next to his son, Cory Villars, in front of the Templeton CHP office. Cory Villars, a King City CHP officer, joined his father on patrol Thursday. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

California Highway Patrol Officer Doug Villars standing next to his son, Cory Villars, in front of the Templeton CHP office. Cory Villars, a King City CHP officer, joined his father on patrol Thursday. | Photo: Laura Dickinson / LDICKINSON@THETRIBUNENEWS.COM.

FATHER AND SON HIT THE ROAD
On Thursday, Villar’s 30-year-old son, Cory Villars, drove down from his CHP office in Kings City to join his father on patrol.

Their shift began almost immediately after the morning briefing with a nearby crash, and ended with the arrest of an elderly motorist who was arrested after being suspected of driving with a blood alcohol content roughly four times the legal limit.

“It was a little bit surreal. It was definitely weird at first,” Doug Villars said as he called sitting in the patrol car with his son at the beginning of the shift. “And then we got the call and just went into work mode, like we’ve been working together for 36 years.”

Cory Villars, who started with the agency five years ago, said he pursued his own career in law enforcement largely due to his father, and with the same goal of keeping the roadways safe and ultimately saving lives.

“He’s got the best training available,” the elder Villars said of his son. “He’s a fantastic officer.”

Doug Villars said he’s looking forward in retirement to staying in the area, spending time — including weekends and holidays, for a change — with his wife of 38 years, his four children, and three grandchildren.

One family duty he’s looking forward to most? Babysitting.

“I’m looking forward to making up for all those things that 36 years on the job has kept me away from,” Doug Villars said. “I’ll probably be busier than ever.”

— By Matt Fountain and first published in The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. Republished by SCVNews.com with permission.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
FULL STORY...
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
The highlight of California Highway Patrol senior Officer Doug Villars’ decades-long career came on his second-to-last day on the job in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
The highlight of California Highway Patrol senior Officer Doug Villars’ decades-long career came on his second-to-last day on the job in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
Hundreds of residents have signed a petition asking for a pedestrian bridge on Copper Hill Drive after a woman was struck and killed by a car.
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
DMV Spotlights More New California Laws, REAL ID Deadline
With 2020 just around the corner, the Department of Motor Vehicles is spotlighting new California laws taking effect January 1 and reminding residents of October's federal enforcement date for REAL ID.
DMV Spotlights More New California Laws, REAL ID Deadline
CHP Spotlights New Laws to be Effective Jan. 1
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new laws approved in 2019 by the California Legislature that will affect roadway safety in several ways, including increased distracted driving penalties, peace officer use of deadly force, bicycle turning movements at intersections, wildlife salvage permits, and motor carrier permit rules.
CHP Spotlights New Laws to be Effective Jan. 1
SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case
A traffic stop by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Stevenson Ranch Friday night led to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the FBI in a stolen mail case.
SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case
DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Advertising Illegal Vaping Cartridges
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.
DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Advertising Illegal Vaping Cartridges
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect on the Antelope Valley Metrolink line who was accused of pulling out a knife on a woman passenger Friday afternoon in Canyon Country.
SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman
Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
The California Landscape Contractors Association recently presented Stay Green Inc., a Santa Clarita-based landscape industry leader, with five awards at the CLCA 2019 Annual Convention in Lake Tahoe.
Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team
Carousel Ranch has announced the upcoming donation of a black and white Clydesdale named EX Decker’s Nash that will join the team of therapy horses at the ranch in early January 2020.
Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team
Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., represented both the owner and tenant in the lease of a high image, multi-tenant Class-A office suite in Valencia
Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite
Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” theatrical screenings of Oscar-shortlisted Documentary Feature films leading up to the 92nd Oscars.
Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders
LA County Death Rates on the Rise in Some Groups
A new report on mortality trends by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates county death rates appear to be on the rise in some groups in recent years, while deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdose have dramatically increased.
LA County Death Rates on the Rise in Some Groups
Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K
Santa Clarita accountant Patricia Cascione was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a local cancer center over a four-year period, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K
County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported another new case of serious vaping-related pulmonary injury, bringing the total to 35 cases and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.
County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping
Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County
The city of Santa Clarita is the No. 5 highest-value city in Los Angeles County, just behind Beverly Hills, according to the 2019 Annual Report released Friday by County Assessor Jeffrey Prang.
Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County
%d bloggers like this: