CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.

The CHP will begin its annual statewide Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Period on Friday, May 23, at 6:01 p.m. and continue through Monday, May 26, at 11:59 p.m. To help maintain safety on California’s roadways, CHP officers will be vigilant for impaired and reckless drivers and motorists who fail to buckle up.

“Our top priority is keeping the public safe, not just during the holidays but daily,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect yourself and your passengers in a crash. Our officers will be out in force to help everyone arrive at their destination safely.”

In addition to CHP officers driving traditional black-and-white patrol vehicles, motorists are reminded that they may encounter the CHP’s new generation of low-profile Specially Marked Patrol Vehicles on the roadway. These fully marked patrol vehicles blend into traffic just enough to observe the most reckless and dangerous driving behaviors without immediate detection.

Last year, 42 people lost their lives in crashes across California during Memorial Day weekend. Tragically, nearly half of all vehicle occupants killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing seatbelts. CHP officers also made more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

California law mandates that all drivers and passengers aged eight and older must wear seatbelts. Children under eight need to be properly secured in an appropriate child passenger safety seat or booster seat situated in the back seat of the vehicle. Children under two must also ride in a rear-facing car seat unless they weigh more than 40 pounds or are taller than 40 inches.

This year, the CHP’s holiday enforcement effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) designation of May 19 – June 1 as the national “Click it or Ticket” mobilization campaign. Throughout this awareness initiative, CHP personnel will concentrate their enforcement efforts on seat belt and child safety seat violations.

As always, the CHP urges everyone to make smart choices behind the wheel: Buckle up. Drive sober. Stay alert. If you plan to drink or use drugs, arrange for a safe ride home before heading out. Your safety and the safety of others depend on it.

Let’s work together to make this Memorial Day weekend safe for all Californians.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

