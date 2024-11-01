CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing

The California Highway Patrol received $2 million in federal funding that will expand its major crackdown on dangerous sideshows and street racing statewide, holding participants and organizers accountable for reckless driving behaviors.

Federal funding for the Sideshow, Takeover, Racing, Education and Enforcement Taskforce (STREET III) grant comes after the CHP received $5.5 million in state funding to combat illegal street racing and sideshow activities, resulting in a 40% decrease in illegal sideshow incidents from 2021 to 2022. The STREET III grant aims to reduce the number of fatal and injury traffic crashes attributed to reckless driving, street racing, and sideshows. The CHP will implement a public awareness campaign to tackle these unlawful activities and conduct specialized enforcement operations such as excessive speeding behaviors where motorists are traveling more than 100 mph on state highways. Last year, CHP officers participating in specialized speed enforcement operations from January 2023 to July 2024 issued over 30,000 citations to motorists exceeding 100 mph.

“Sideshows and street takeovers are reckless, criminal activities that endanger our communities and make streets less safe. We have seen too many people killed or hurt at these illegal events. California will continue to ramp up our efforts to crack down on sideshows. For anyone considering attending a sideshow: know that not only do you risk getting hurt at these events, but you also risk the potential loss of your vehicle.” -Governor Gavin Newsom

Since February, the CHP has made 1,125 arrests, seized 110 illegal guns, and recovered more than 2,000 stolen vehicles in Alameda County and the East Bay alone. Last month, Governor Newsom signed four bills into law that impose stricter penalties and strengthen law enforcement’s ability to combat sideshows and street takeovers.

“The CHP’s top priority is the safety of our communities. This new grant allows us to strengthen our efforts in addressing the growing issues of sideshows and illegal street racing, which endanger lives and disrupt neighborhoods,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By increasing patrols, deploying advanced technology, and partnering with local organizations, we are committed to making our roads safer and holding those responsible for reckless driving accountable.”

Alongside allied agencies, the CHP established task forces to tackle the challenges posed by street racing and sideshows. In addition, social media initiatives have been introduced to enhance public awareness regarding the dangers associated with aggressive driving behaviors, including illegal street racing and sideshows. The STREET III grant allows for a campaign starting this month through Sept. 30, 2025.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

