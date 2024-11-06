CHP Receives Grant to Combat Adult Distracted Driving in California

The California Highway Patrol is proud to announce it received a $350,000 grant to address the growing issue of distracted driving on California roads.

Distracted driving remains a leading cause of traffic crashes across the state, with drivers often diverting their attention from the road to activities such as using mobile devices, eating or drinking, adjusting vehicle controls, or engaging in conversations with passengers. Even a brief distraction can lead to severe crashes, injuries, or fatalities.

To tackle this critical issue, the CHP will engage communities statewide through educational presentations, participation in local events, enforcement operations, and social media. This comprehensive strategy emphasizes education and enforcement to reduce incidences of distracted driving. Education helps foster a safety culture on the road, while enforcement is a necessary deterrent to dangerous behavior.

“Every driver needs to recognize the serious dangers associated with distracted driving. Each time you look away from the road, even for a moment, you put yourself, your passengers, and others at great risk,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We all have a responsibility to make our roads safer by staying focused behind the wheel.”

The CHP remains committed to ensuring the safety of California’s drivers and will continue its efforts to reduce the risks posed by distracted driving.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

