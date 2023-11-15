CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety

With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.

The CHP’s Age Well, Drive Smart course was developed in 2008 to assist and educate drivers, age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all. Every year, thousands of the state’s seniors attend the course with the goal of improving their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, and learn how age-related physical changes may affect one’s driving ability.

“Roadway safety and mobility for California’s seniors remains a high priority for the CHP,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The Age Well, Drive Smart course is not just a class; it’s a crucial initiative that equips our senior drivers with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe and confident behind the wheel.”

The CHP invites all of California’s senior drivers aged 65 and older to attend an Age Well, Drive Smart class to learn the tools to driving safer and driving longer. The class is approximately two hours in length and is offered at local CHP Area offices as well as many senior centers throughout the state. The class is a way for seniors to educate themselves, evaluate their driving abilities, and improve their driving skills.

More information about this free class is available from any local CHP office. To locate an office near you, visit the website.

The Age Well, Drive Smart course is made possible by a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

