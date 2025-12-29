CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period

The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.

While New Year’s is a time for celebration, the CHP encourages drivers to follow traffic laws, slow down and always drive sober. Officers are prepared to stop reckless and impaired driving, which is one of the top preventable causes of crashes. During last year’s New Year’s HEP, the CHP reported 10 fatal crashes and 481 arrests statewide for driving under the influence.

“We’re entering a new year, but our message stays the same. Driving under the influence increases the risks on our roads, raises the chance of a crash and puts lives in danger. We encourage everyone to do their part in keeping our roads safe by making responsible choices behind the wheel,” said Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Driving while under the influence, whether from alcohol, drugs, or both, impairs judgment, decreases visibility and slows reaction times—key skills needed to drive safely. During the recent Christmas HEP, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25, CHP officers made 297 DUI arrests.

Before counting down to the new year, the CHP reminds everyone to plan ahead: designate a sober driver, use a ride-share service or public transportation and report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1. Let’s start the new year safely.

Like this: Like Loading...