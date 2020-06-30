[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
| Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020

CHPSACRAMENTO – Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.

As California gradually reopens, many people will be eager to celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends. To help reduce the risk and slow the spread of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health is urging the public to avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible. However, if you decide to leave home, take steps to keep everyone safe like wearing face coverings, physical distancing, and washing hands frequently.

“Should the upcoming weekend include a road trip, stay safe and healthy with a few additional precautions,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Obeying speed limits, buckling up, and not driving impaired or distracted will be more important than ever.”

Traffic has been lighter on California roadways the past few months, which has resulted in an increase in citations for excessive speed. Motorists are encouraged to take their time this holiday weekend and arrive safely at their destination. During the recent Memorial Day MEP, CHP officers issued 458 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph, which is a 173 percent increase from the same period in 2019.

The 2019 Independence Day MEP was 4 ¼ days, which was two days longer than the upcoming MEP. During that 102-hour enforcement effort, 36 people lost their lives in traffic crashes, 21 within CHP jurisdiction. Of those 21 individuals, 11 were not wearing seat belts. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,317 arrests for driving under the influence.

“However you choose to celebrate the weekend, do it without putting yourself or others at risk,” added Commissioner Stanley.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday there was a COVID cases surge of 45% in the state in the past week compared to the week prior.
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's COBRA unit arrested more than half a dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges in the SCV Saturday night.
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Tuesday, June 30, at 8:00 a.m.
June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: County to Close Bars; Spike in New Cases, Hospitalizations Countywide
As Los Angeles County announced it will heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close bars in the county starting Sunday, public health officials confirmed 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: County to Close Bars; Spike in New Cases, Hospitalizations Countywide
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that bars and nightlife establishments must immediately close in Los Angeles County and six other counties, citing a COVID-19 surge in several parts of California.
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
%d bloggers like this: