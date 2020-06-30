CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday

SACRAMENTO – Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
As California gradually reopens, many people will be eager to celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends. To help reduce the risk and slow the spread of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health is urging the public to avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible. However, if you decide to leave home, take steps to keep everyone safe like wearing face coverings, physical distancing, and washing hands frequently.
“Should the upcoming weekend include a road trip, stay safe and healthy with a few additional precautions,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Obeying speed limits, buckling up, and not driving impaired or distracted will be more important than ever.”
Traffic has been lighter on California roadways the past few months, which has resulted in an increase in citations for excessive speed. Motorists are encouraged to take their time this holiday weekend and arrive safely at their destination. During the recent Memorial Day MEP, CHP officers issued 458 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph, which is a 173 percent increase from the same period in 2019.
The 2019 Independence Day MEP was 4 ¼ days, which was two days longer than the upcoming MEP. During that 102-hour enforcement effort, 36 people lost their lives in traffic crashes, 21 within CHP jurisdiction. Of those 21 individuals, 11 were not wearing seat belts. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,317 arrests for driving under the influence.
“However you choose to celebrate the weekend, do it without putting yourself or others at risk,” added Commissioner Stanley.
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
As Los Angeles County announced it will heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close bars in the county starting Sunday, public health officials confirmed 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.