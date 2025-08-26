CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend

The California Highway Patrol will flood roadways with all available officers this Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.

The CHP’s annual Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Period begins Friday, Aug. 29, at 6:01 p.m. and runs through Monday, Sept. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

The effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which continues through Sept. 1.

“Every available CHP officer will be on the road this Labor Day weekend with one mission: to stop impaired drivers before they harm themselves or others. If you choose to drive under the influence, expect to be stopped, arrested and held accountable. No excuses, no warnings. Lives are on the line,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

The dangers of impaired driving are clear. Over the past five years, Labor Day weekend has averaged 1,000 DUI arrests statewide with 28 fatal crashes resulting in more than 30 deaths within CHP jurisdiction.

During last year’s holiday enforcement period, 61 lives were lost. Of those, 21 were linked to impaired driving. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,140 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend.

The CHP urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected impaired drivers. Remember, if you see something, say something, call 9-1-1. Your call could save someone’s life.

