May 1
1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Adrian Adams
CHP to Distribute 100K Face Coverings to Truck Drivers
| Friday, May 1, 2020
face coverings

SACRAMENTO – Beginning Friday, the California Highway Patrol is distributing 100,000 face coverings supplied by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to truck drivers statewide.

“The California Highway Patrol is honored to be a part of the distribution of these protective face coverings for truck drivers,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “The Department recognizes the essential task these drivers are providing to keep critical goods and supplies available.”

“The Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration worked closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and trucking stakeholders to coordinate and ship 800,000 protective masks to State Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program law enforcement agencies throughout the country for distribution to truckers all over the country,” said Collin B. Mooney, executive director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

“State and local partners, in conjunction with FMCSA, continue to assist in the distribution of the masks … to ensure that the masks are supplied directly to truckers who maintain our nation’s supply chain during this crisis,” Mooney said. “The Agency is appreciative of FEMA for supplying these masks, and for our state partners who have worked together to ensure they reach America’s truck drivers.”

The CHP will distribute the face coverings to its 17 commercial vehicle enforcement facilities in each of our eight field Divisions throughout the state based on known truck volume. Truck drivers will be provided coverings at the front counter of the enforcement facilities and during other contacts by departmental commercial vehicle personnel.

To find the locations of CHP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facilities by CHP Division, go to https://www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office, scroll down and click on a specific geographic Division or call 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).
