CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

In 2024, thieves stole 176,230 vehicles in California, down from nearly 203,000 in 2023 — a decrease of more than 13%.

Of all the vehicles stolen statewide, nearly 85 percent were successfully recovered.

With the support of Governor Gavin Newsom, the CHP expanded its efforts to fight vehicle theft through crime suppression operations in Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino. These ongoing regional operations have shown positive results throughout the communities in Alameda, Kern and San Bernardino counties. Working closely with local law enforcement agencies, auto thieves, repeat offenders and organized crime groups have been disrupted, and their activities have been thwarted.

As a result of these public safety collaborations, each of these counties saw a significant drop in vehicle thefts in 2024:

– Alameda County: down 18% from 2023 (19,212 thefts)

– Kern County: down 28% from 2023 (6,210 thefts)

– San Bernardino County: down 11% from 2023 (10,116 thefts)

Automobiles are a vital part of daily life for work, school and family. When a vehicle is stolen, it impacts more than just property—it can take away a person’s freedom and sense of security.

Keeping your vehicle safe

Vehicle theft can happen anywhere and to anyone. The CHP encourages drivers to follow these safety tips to help protect their cars:

– Hide or remove valuables from your car

– Lock your doors and roll up all windows

– Park in well-lit, visible areas

– Use anti-theft tools like steering wheel locks or alarms

– Install a GPS tracker or recovery system

– Always turn off your car and take your keys. NEVER leave it running unattended.

Using more than one safety step is best. Each layer adds more protection against theft.

