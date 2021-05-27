header image

May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
| Thursday, May 27, 2021
CHP K-9 Officer Nero
CHP K-9 Officer Nero stands next to the methamphetamine recovered from a vehicle Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of the CHP Newhall Office.

 

A K-9 unit working with officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office helped in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.

The recovery stemmed from an early-morning patrol on the Interstate 5 corridor, where an officer observed a vehicle reportedly speeding near the Interstate 5 and Highway 138 interchange around 7:45 a.m., according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the Newhall office.

“The officer noticed suspicious circumstances, and (the officer’s) partner is a canine,” said Greengard. “The canine hit on a possible smell of narcotics in the vehicle.”

The dog, named Nero, is a four-year veteran of the force, and while not specifically assigned to the CHP Newhall area, both he and his human partner patrol the region regularly, according to Greengard.

The dog’s nose ended up being proven correct, Greengard added, after officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found approximately 10 lbs. of meth wrapped-up and being transported south.

In a study published by the Office of National Drug Control Policy, the price of methamphetamine within the state of California in 2019 ranged from $150-$300 per ounce on the street, with the total of 10 pounds ranging from $24,000-$48,000 by 2019 state averages.

The two women present in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop also were arrested.

%d bloggers like this: