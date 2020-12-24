CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period to Begin Christmas Eve

SACRAMENTO – As Californians prepare for the Christmas holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone the rules of safe driving are just as critical as ever. Although traffic may be lighter this holiday season, it is not an invitation to speed. The rules of the road still apply, and motorists should avoid driving tired, impaired, or distracted.
California has instituted a Regional at Stay Home Order throughout most of the state and is advising residents to stay close to home as much as possible and not travel significant distances. If you must travel, the CHP wants to remind you of some important traffic safety tips to help you arrive safely: drive sober, avoid distractions, always buckle up, and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.
“The CHP wants to ensure your safety throughout this unprecedented year,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “We are hopeful that the public will do their part and remember to make safety a priority.”
Safeguarding California’s roadways through the upcoming Christmas holiday, the CHP will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period, which begins at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers in need of help.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.
The morning journey for one of the most anticipated trips in the Santa Clarita Valley since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — the delivery of the first freezing cold batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines — began with a typically SoCal experience for the pharmacist in charge of bringing the 1,400 highly sought-after doses to the SCV: an Interstate 5 SigAlert.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), recently announced he and his Republican colleagues submitted a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to take the necessary steps – both short and long-term – to ensure the adoptions of foster youth interrupted by COVID 19 be completed in a timely fashion.
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, received recognitions for service, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, and set its 2021 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday again reported the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations ever reported in a single day since the pandemic began, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 60th COVID fatality.
Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.
California’s new elections chief Shirley Weber had a story to tell Wednesday as she was introduced to the state’s 40 million residents, save the San Diego County constituents she represents in the Assembly: Her grandfather never voted because he lived in Arkansas during Jim Crow, before the Voting Rights Act.
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, whose promising political career unraveled in 2019 after she was accused of inappropriate relationships with staffers and various media outlets published nude and sexually graphic photos of her, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the world is watching her ex-husband’s “revenge vendetta.”
SCV Water received the final permit to serve water from its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility; water from the project hit the taps of Santa Clarita Valley residents this week.
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
