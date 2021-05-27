CHP Newhall

CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Press Release

Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity. To help ensure the safety of motorists throughout the holiday, the California Highway Patrol will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period.

The Memorial Day MEP will run from 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31, and focus on properly using seat belts. During the MEP, all available CHP officers will be out enforcing traffic safety laws throughout the state. Officers will be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”

Approximately 78 percent of people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day MEP were not wearing a seat belt. Statewide, at least 31 people died in a crash during the holiday weekend. In addition, CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour traffic safety campaign.

Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts. The law requires that, whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.

To reinforce the importance of seat belt usage, the CHP also is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs May 17 – June 6.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.

