CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals

In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.

The collaborative statewide retail theft crackdown on Friday, Dec. 20, resulted in 117 arrests, the recovery of over $38,000 in stolen merchandise, the seizure of two illegal firearms, and the recovery of three stolen vehicles. Charges range from petty theft, grand theft, organized retail crime, felon in possession of a firearm and auto theft.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

Key Results of the Operation:

117 arrests made for organized retail theft and related offenses.

Recovery of 767 stolen items, valued at $38,290.70, including clothing, shoes, and fragrances.

Enhanced collaboration among 10 California law enforcement agencies and 56 different retail partners to improve in-store security and reporting.

Increased law enforcement visibility in high-traffic shopping areas, deterring additional crimes.

The daylong operation was conducted in collaboration with the Hemet Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Woodland Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Livermore Police Department and San Ramon Police Department.

As the holiday season winds down, the CHP will continue working with businesses and the community to prevent retail theft year-round. Anyone with information about organized retail theft operations is encouraged to contact the CHP.

Since the Organized Retail Crime Task Force’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 3,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,500 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.3 million stolen goods valued at $51.3 million.

