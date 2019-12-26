Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita

A high-speed pursuit which began in Hollywood Christmas Day ran through Santa Clarita, with speeds allegedly surpassing 110 mph, according to officials.
“It was first initiated by (the Los Angeles Police Department), then we took over when it came into our area,” said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office. “It went up the (Interstate 5), up to the Gorman-area, went off-roading for a bit and then, we eventually apprehended a suspect.”
Greengard said LAPD began the chase when they saw a white Lexus SUV roaming the streets of Hollywood, which reportedly had been stolen, with the suspect eventually driving the car north on Interstate 5.
CHP Newhall officers got the call at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday that the suspect was coming into their jurisdiction.
“We got behind him around Magic Mountain Parkway,” said Greengard, adding that officers than chased the subject into the Grapevine and into the Gorman-area.
After being apprehended, suspect James Vacarro, 39, was transported and booked at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
