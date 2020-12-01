Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race

Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

Garcia won with 169,464 votes while Smith earned 169,059 votes, a difference of 405 votes, according to the latest figures from the California Secretary of State’s office. The election results are set to be certified on Dec. 11.

Smith released the following statement, effectively ending the Congressional race:

“With final votes counted in this race, it’s clear we will not be able to close the gap. This is not the end result we fought for, but I am proud of the strong, grassroots campaign we ran. Over the last few weeks, our attorneys reviewed thousands of uncounted ballots, and our campaign volunteers undertook an extraordinary effort to cure hundreds of votes throughout the district that otherwise may not have been counted. We exhausted every possible option, and did everything within our power to ensure that every voice in this election was heard. Nonetheless, we came up short.”

“I want to thank everyone who worked so hard on this campaign, especially when these unprecedented times prevented us from traditional campaign rallies and knocking on doors. Nevertheless, as we launched our virtual phonebanks, hundreds of volunteers filled Zoom screens eager to communicate our message of justice, equity, and progress.

“I’m proud our campaign did not accept a single penny from corporate PACs or federal lobbyists. To the over 46,000 of you who contributed — thank you! I know many of you helped even as your own pocketbooks were becoming leaner.

“We weren’t just a campaign, we were a community that came together to give back to our neighbors in need. Each of our 40 drive-through meet and greets had a charitable component, and over 1,500 of you contributed to our donation drives. Because of you, hundreds of families will have food on their tables for months to come. Survivors of domestic violence will have clothing and other essential items to rebuild their lives. Essential, frontline health care workers know how much our community cares thanks to the hundreds of care packages we assembled.

“Though I’m humbled by every vote we earned, the results show our district is deeply divided. With so many issues laid bare by this pandemic and moment of crisis in our nation’s politics, I will continue to be a voice for the unheard and unseen, working families, small businesses, our environment, and the schools in our district and state. I am ready to work with partners across our community to heal division, move forward and rebuild together.”

Garcia released a separate statement later Monday afternoon:

“I am once again honored to represent CA-25 during this pivotal time in our country’s history I remain committed to protecting the Constitution, fighting for the longevity of our nation, and ensuring we invest in our public’s safety and our collective national security.”