Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Offering Emotional Resilience Course

A very popular and effective course to help people become more emotionally resilient is now being offered for free to the community. The course, developed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been traditionally offered to its members and close friends.

Given the success of the course and the tumultuous world that exists today, the Church is pleased to extend the benefit into our wonderful community.

When: Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 10 weeks

Where: The Salvation Army, 22935 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Sign-up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040f4faea62ea4fc1-community#/

Topics in the course include healthy thinking patterns, managing stress and anxiety, addictive behaviors and healthy relationships. Working together in class and during the week with action partners really helps people make changes in their lives.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has developed a series of courses to help people become more self-reliant including My Job Search, Education for Better Work, Personal Finance and Starting a Growing a Business.

