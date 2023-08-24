Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Offering Emotional Resilience Course

A very popular and effective course to help people become more emotionally resilient is now being offered for free to the community. The course, developed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been traditionally offered to its members and close friends.
Given the success of the course and the tumultuous world that exists today, the Church is pleased to extend the benefit into our wonderful community.
When: Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 10 weeks
Where: The Salvation Army, 22935 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Topics in the course include healthy thinking patterns, managing stress and anxiety, addictive behaviors and healthy relationships. Working together in class and during the week with action partners really helps people make changes in their lives.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has developed a series of courses to help people become more self-reliant including My Job Search, Education for Better Work, Personal Finance and Starting a Growing a Business.
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Board of Directors has issued a statement to inform supporters of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.
Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
The California State Auditor removed the state’s transportation infrastructure from its “high-risk list” Thursday after 16 years in recognition of the progress California has made in rebuilding and upgrading the state transportation system in recent years.
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
It was a busy summer for California State University, Northridge Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting CSUN student-athletes.
A California State University, Northridge communication studies professor has collaborated with a team of Cornell researchers to develop and test novel e-cigarette warnings messages with two key and divergent populations: non-smoking youth and adult smokers.
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an important virtual roundtable discussion, Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism, to discuss the role of education in addressing antisemitism.
