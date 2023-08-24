header image

1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Offering Emotional Resilience Course
| Thursday, Aug 24, 2023

RiseA very popular and effective course to help people become more emotionally resilient is now being offered for free to the community. The course, developed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been traditionally offered to its members and close friends.

Given the success of the course and the tumultuous world that exists today, the Church is pleased to extend the benefit into our wonderful community.

When: Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 10 weeks

Where: The Salvation Army, 22935 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Sign-up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040f4faea62ea4fc1-community#/

Topics in the course include healthy thinking patterns, managing stress and anxiety, addictive behaviors and healthy relationships. Working together in class and during the week with action partners really helps people make changes in their lives.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has developed a series of courses to help people become more self-reliant including My Job Search, Education for Better Work, Personal Finance and Starting a Growing a Business.

Rise
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
California State University, Northridge's Dorottya Telek and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike
Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver
It’s that time again! Summer break is in the rear-view mirror and school is back in session.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver
SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model
The luxury cigar market continues to boom, and Genuine Cigars is excited to announce new offerings and an updated experience for visitors.
SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 181 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases
State’s Transportation Infrastructure Removed from ‘High Risk’ List
The California State Auditor removed the state’s transportation infrastructure from its “high-risk list” Thursday after 16 years in recognition of the progress California has made in rebuilding and upgrading the state transportation system in recent years.
State’s Transportation Infrastructure Removed from ‘High Risk’ List
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Hart District Awarded $455K Reading, Literacy Grant
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
Hart District Awarded $455K Reading, Literacy Grant
CSUN Unveils Athletic Facility Improvements
It was a busy summer for California State University, Northridge Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting CSUN student-athletes.
CSUN Unveils Athletic Facility Improvements
CalArts Retains Spot in Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Film Schools
The Hollywood Reporter recently released its 2023 list of Top 25 American Film Schools, with CalArts’ School of Film/Video retaining its number five spot from last year.
CalArts Retains Spot in Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Film Schools
CSUN, Cornell Researchers Collaborate on E-Cig Warning Messages
A California State University, Northridge communication studies professor has collaborated with a team of Cornell researchers to develop and test novel e-cigarette warnings messages with two key and divergent populations: non-smoking youth and adult smokers.
CSUN, Cornell Researchers Collaborate on E-Cig Warning Messages
Advanced Bionics’ Redesign Complete
FS Design Group, an interior planning and design firm, completed a 50,000-square-foot, $1.5 million space consolidation and redesign of Advanced Bionics’ office in Santa Clarita.
Advanced Bionics’ Redesign Complete
Craig DeSpain Named New TMU Director of Golf
The Master's University athletic director Chris Beck announces the hiring of Craig DeSpain as the university's new director of golf.
Craig DeSpain Named New TMU Director of Golf
SCVEDC Names Jey Wagner New President, CEO
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
SCVEDC Names Jey Wagner New President, CEO
TMU Fall 2024 Applications Open Sept. 1
Applications will open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester on Friday, Sept. 1.
TMU Fall 2024 Applications Open Sept. 1
Sept. 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Family Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Family Orientation
Thurmond Hosts Roundtable to Discuss Rising Antisemitism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an important virtual roundtable discussion, Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism, to discuss the role of education in addressing antisemitism.
Thurmond Hosts Roundtable to Discuss Rising Antisemitism
National Park Service Launches ‘My Park Story’ Podcast
The National Park Service is premiering a new podcast called "My Park Story" Wednesday about the stories of individuals who share unique connections to NPS in parks and in their communities.
National Park Service Launches ‘My Park Story’ Podcast
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on "School Culture and Climate."
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
SCVNews.com
