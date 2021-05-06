header image

May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play
| Thursday, May 6, 2021
CIF/Go Fan

The California Interscholastic Federation has renewed a multi-year agreement with GoFan as the official digital ticketing partner to provide touchless, digital ticketing solutions to high schools and state-wide post season play across California.

Sporting events across the country from pro venues to high school have new mandated regulations, including limited capacity in stadiums, social distancing, and household limits. These and other statewide regulations are challenging state associations and schools to think creatively on tools and tactics to get fans in the stands safely.

Digital ticketing has been adopted throughout the industry as a safer, faster, more expedient way to attend events. GoFan is the trusted ticketing provider for hundreds of high schools across California as well as the exclusive provider of digital ticketing for all CIF Section and State Championships.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with GoFan,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “GoFan improves the fan experience to purchase and redeem tickets for our Championship events and from a management standpoint is convenient and easier for all our schools.”

“With 20 years in high school sports, GoFan truly understands the complexities of high school sports in California. Youth sports brings communities together and we’re excited to be able to help renew that tradition safely,” said BJ Pilling, CEO of GoFan. “GoFan is proud to renew our partnership with the CIF as the official digital ticketing partner across all 10 CIF sections,1,606-member schools and more than 838,000 students across California.”

“GoFan has truly helped us navigate capacity management challenges, during our return to play this spring in California,” says Damon Chase, Grade Level Principal and Athletic Director at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa. “Their support staff is reliable, responsive, and knowledgeable about what it takes to run high school athletic events smoothly. We are grateful to have such an amazing ticketing system for our fans and event staff.”

For a list of scores, Section, and State Championship updates, download the CIF365 app.

###

About GoFan: GoFan is the leading digital ticketing solution for high school events. Led by innovative technology and unmatched customer support, GoFan provides schools with a turnkey platform to manage season, online, and at-event ticket sales. GoFan is a product of Huddle Tickets, which has provided more than two billion event tickets to schools since 2001. Serving more than 2,000 high schools and 37 state associations, GoFan provides fans frictionless access to high school events across the country. For more information, visit https://www.gofan.co.

About the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF): Created in 1914, the CIF is the governing body for high school sports in the state of California. CIF is uniquely positioned to foster student growth in values and ethics. CIF’s ideal of “Pursuing Victory with Honor,” provides the opportunity to influence the actions of the athletic community. CIF strives to promote equity, quality, character, and academic development. CIF is a nonprofit federation and the state office, located in Sacramento, Calif., represents the interests of its member Sections. The 10 Sections represent geographic regions within the state: Central, Central Coast, Los Angeles City, North Coast, Northern, Oakland, Sac-Joaquin, San Diego, San Francisco, and Southern. CIF represents 1,606 public and private member schools and more than 838,000 student-athletes. CIF conducts Regional and State Championships in badminton, baseball, traditional competitive cheer, cross country, football, volleyball, tennis, wrestling, basketball, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, track & field, golf, and water polo. CIF Sections conduct championships in more than 26 sports. Visit CIF at CIFState.org.
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership

CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
Monday, May 3, 2021
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title

TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
FULL STORY...

CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships

CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
CIF Southern Section has updated its protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests.
FULL STORY...

Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach

Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m.
May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
The County of Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has distributed 23 million units of free PPE through its joint effort with PPE Unite to protect 433,000 employees at small businesses across the County.
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
The Santa Clarita City Council convened Tuesday evening to hear an overview of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
This summer Mission Opera is happy to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act on June 5, 6, 12, and 13, in Santa Clarita.
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 21 new deaths and 287 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with Santa Clarita cases totaling 27,744.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.  
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
For the second time since his arrest, Michelle Dorsey’s estranged husband — who is accused of having killed his wife in her Saugus home last month — had a continuation of his arraignment.  
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra's spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
The California Highway Patrol is reminding cyclists and motorists to share the road and remember traffic safety saves lives during this years National Bicycle Safety month all May.
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed a new addition to their leadership staff, bringing more than 30 years of medical experience to the hospital. 
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is once again hosting their monthly free catalytic converter etching event, adding more dates and locations to have a converter etched. 
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
The annual Bike to Work challenge is once again rolling into town for a week long going green challenge, starting next week. The challenge will begin Monday May 10 and go through Friday May 14. 
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event. 
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
