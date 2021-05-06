CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play

The California Interscholastic Federation has renewed a multi-year agreement with GoFan as the official digital ticketing partner to provide touchless, digital ticketing solutions to high schools and state-wide post season play across California.

Sporting events across the country from pro venues to high school have new mandated regulations, including limited capacity in stadiums, social distancing, and household limits. These and other statewide regulations are challenging state associations and schools to think creatively on tools and tactics to get fans in the stands safely.

Digital ticketing has been adopted throughout the industry as a safer, faster, more expedient way to attend events. GoFan is the trusted ticketing provider for hundreds of high schools across California as well as the exclusive provider of digital ticketing for all CIF Section and State Championships.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with GoFan,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “GoFan improves the fan experience to purchase and redeem tickets for our Championship events and from a management standpoint is convenient and easier for all our schools.”

“With 20 years in high school sports, GoFan truly understands the complexities of high school sports in California. Youth sports brings communities together and we’re excited to be able to help renew that tradition safely,” said BJ Pilling, CEO of GoFan. “GoFan is proud to renew our partnership with the CIF as the official digital ticketing partner across all 10 CIF sections,1,606-member schools and more than 838,000 students across California.”

“GoFan has truly helped us navigate capacity management challenges, during our return to play this spring in California,” says Damon Chase, Grade Level Principal and Athletic Director at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa. “Their support staff is reliable, responsive, and knowledgeable about what it takes to run high school athletic events smoothly. We are grateful to have such an amazing ticketing system for our fans and event staff.”

For a list of scores, Section, and State Championship updates, download the CIF365 app.

###

About GoFan: GoFan is the leading digital ticketing solution for high school events. Led by innovative technology and unmatched customer support, GoFan provides schools with a turnkey platform to manage season, online, and at-event ticket sales. GoFan is a product of Huddle Tickets, which has provided more than two billion event tickets to schools since 2001. Serving more than 2,000 high schools and 37 state associations, GoFan provides fans frictionless access to high school events across the country. For more information, visit https://www.gofan.co.

About the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF): Created in 1914, the CIF is the governing body for high school sports in the state of California. CIF is uniquely positioned to foster student growth in values and ethics. CIF’s ideal of “Pursuing Victory with Honor,” provides the opportunity to influence the actions of the athletic community. CIF strives to promote equity, quality, character, and academic development. CIF is a nonprofit federation and the state office, located in Sacramento, Calif., represents the interests of its member Sections. The 10 Sections represent geographic regions within the state: Central, Central Coast, Los Angeles City, North Coast, Northern, Oakland, Sac-Joaquin, San Diego, San Francisco, and Southern. CIF represents 1,606 public and private member schools and more than 838,000 student-athletes. CIF conducts Regional and State Championships in badminton, baseball, traditional competitive cheer, cross country, football, volleyball, tennis, wrestling, basketball, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, track & field, golf, and water polo. CIF Sections conduct championships in more than 26 sports. Visit CIF at CIFState.org.

