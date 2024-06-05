CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball

The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
The CIF is the governing body for all high school sports in California. There are currently 10 separate CIF Sections that govern sports under the umbrella of the California State CIF. Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley are members of the CIF Southern Section.
In CIFSS Division 4 Boys Volleyball:
Player of the Year – Noah Douphner, West Ranch High School.
Coach of the Year – Brendan Riley, Valencia High School.
Other All CIF First Team selections
Name and school:
Lucas Reuter West Ranch
Logan Sanchez West Ranch
Jet Ricks Valencia/Valencia
Jarek Pascua Valencia/Valencia
Pierre Vincent Polytechnic/Pasadena
Jad Ammar Polytechnic/Pasadena
Patrick Falliaux Murrieta Mesa
Luca Corelli Murrieta Mesa
Caleb Sapp Claremont
Brett Novak Paraclete
Nathan Willis Valencia/Valencia
Joseph Bonner Quartz Hill
