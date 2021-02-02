header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
| Monday, Feb 1, 2021
cross-country
Valencia High School's girls cross-country runner Hailey Kirsch, middle, joined the Saugus girls cross-country team at the CIF State Meet at Woodward Park in Fresno in late September 2019. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.

Boys and girls cross-country competitions returned last week, officials announced in an update to CIF-Southern Section principals and athletic directors.

“For the first time since mid-March, student-athletes were engaged in interscholastic athletic competition and those first steps were significant for all of us moving forward,” Rod Wigod, commissioner of Athletics, said in a prepared statement.

The move comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted last week the COVID-19 regional stay-at-home order, leaving counties back into the state’s colored, four-tiered system. Los Angeles County remains a purple-tiered area, meaning the virus remains widespread and several restrictions are still necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The latest state guidelines on youth sports, as of Dec. 14, reflect that competition was granted Jan. 25 — the day the order was lifted — and lists sports that are allowed within each tier. Under the purple tier, cross-country is on the list, as well as track and field, tennis, and other activities such as biking, golf and no-contact martial arts, as these are considered low-contact outdoor sports.

Southern Section officials had announced on Jan. 19 the cancellation of fall sports championships for football, volleyball and water polo.

“There has not been enough progress made from the purple tier toward the orange tier for football, girls volleyball and boys and girls water polo to even begin competition this season,” Wigod said in a previous statement.

Competitive cheer championships canceled

Wigod also announced that competitive cheer championships scheduled for April 3 were canceled due to COVID-10 health restrictions that currently do not allow its traditional championships to be conducted “in the manner they deserve.”

“Current California Department of Public Health Guidelines for Youth Sports significantly limit our cheer programs being able to adequately prepare for our championships and/or participate in competitions leading up to our championships,” said Wigod.

Other reasons included that hosting the championships in one location with student-athletes from all seven counties “is not realistic.” A virtual option was considered but later determined it “would not meet the standards” of the event.

At upcoming Southern Section council meetings, officials are expected to discuss the proposal to add beach volleyball to the list of CIF-approved sports and 28 maximum allowable contests for baseball and softball.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is taking virtual art experiences to a new level with the first interactive online art reception for the exhibit “Landscapes of the Mind.”
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom.
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
The abbreviated history of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County began with a head start and ended with a game of catch-up to vaccinate 10 million residents.
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State
Governor Gavin Newsom swore in San Diego Assemblymember and Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus Dr. Shirley N. Weber as California Secretary of State on Saturday.
Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State
Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement
The State Controller's Office, which administers California’s Property Tax Postponement Program, is reminding the public that the deadline to apply for property tax deferment for the 2020-2021 tax year is February 10.
Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement
Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated $9,500 to College of the Canyons, which will be divided equally to establish a scholarship fund for culinary arts students and the college's Basic Needs Center.
Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Fraud Rampant in California Unemployment Office: Audit
Inmates and imposters ran up a $10 billion tab on California taxpayers’ dime during the opening stretches of the pandemic, taking advantage of the state’s dithering and deficient management of its massive unemployment benefit system, according to a new state audit.
Fraud Rampant in California Unemployment Office: Audit
LACDA Now Accepting Applications for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has launched the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program to provide eligible businesses with a competitive interest rate for loans ranging from $50,000 to $3 million.
LACDA Now Accepting Applications for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
Waste Management to Resume Weekly Green Waste Service Feb. 1
Waste Management officials announced Friday its weekly collection of green waste will resume Monday after a temporary halt due to COVID-19.
Waste Management to Resume Weekly Green Waste Service Feb. 1
Newsom Signs Bill to Extend Statewide Eviction Ban
Ahead of protections that were set to expire Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he signed a bill that extends rent relief for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support for landlords.
Newsom Signs Bill to Extend Statewide Eviction Ban
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: New Mandatory Safety Measures with Return of Outdoor Dining; 23,660 SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday announced new mandatory safety measures as outdoor dining at restaurants, wineries, and breweries reopened to the public today. In addition, Public Health confirmed 228 new deaths and 7,112 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 23,660 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: New Mandatory Safety Measures with Return of Outdoor Dining; 23,660 SCV Cases
Feb. 6: PPE Unite, SCV Chamber to Host One-Day PPE Mobile Distribution Event
The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center, Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with PPE Unite to launch a Personal Protection Equipment distribution mobile PPE-Up on Saturday, Feb. 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 6: PPE Unite, SCV Chamber to Host One-Day PPE Mobile Distribution Event
Valencia, West Ranch Students to be Featured at Sister Cities’ California Youth Leadership Summit
Isabela Sandoval from Valencia High School and Grace Sun from West Ranch High School will join panelists at the California Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, Feb. 6 to discuss topics of importance to youth and their future.
Valencia, West Ranch Students to be Featured at Sister Cities’ California Youth Leadership Summit
Councilwoman McLean Elected for Regional Leadership Roles
City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been chosen for leadership roles with two regional boards including the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition and the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments.
Councilwoman McLean Elected for Regional Leadership Roles
Lackey Introduces Revenge Porn Victim Protection Bill
Assemblyman Tom Lackey introduced AB 307 to increase protections for victims of revenge porn by requiring wrongdoers to register as sex offenders.
Lackey Introduces Revenge Porn Victim Protection Bill
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for high school students throughout California for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, announced Sen. Scott Wilk.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
%d bloggers like this: