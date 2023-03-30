header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
46°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
| Thursday, Mar 30, 2023

Rob WigodSince the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place. Specifically, assigning the sport to an administrator in our office, developing a calendar with start and end dates, determining the maximum number of allowable contests within the regular season, and the playing rules for the sport have been discussed at length within our section and state-wide. I am pleased to inform you of the following:

1) Assistant Commissioner Kristine Palle will be the administrator in charge of Girls Flag Football.

2) Assistant Commissioner Palle will begin forming the CIF Southern Section on Girls Flag Football Coaches Advisory Committee and welcomes any recommendation you have for worthy members of that important group. Please reach out to her at kristinep@cifss.org to forward nominations.

3) Start Date, First Allowable Contest – Friday, August 18, 2023.

4) End Date, Last Allowable Contest – Saturday, October 28, 2023.

5) Maximum Number of Allowable Contests – 28

6) Next Step – Our office will reach out to member schools to ascertain who will attempt to fi eld Girls Flag Football teams and leagues for the Fall, 2023 season. Once we compile that list, we will distribute it quickly to assist schools and leagues in developing schedules for the upcoming season.

7) CIF Southern Section Championship – CIF Southern Section Bylaw 1200.1 states, “No playoffs will be conducted by the CIF Southern Section Office in an approved sport when less than 20% of the membership field teams in that sport.” Therefore, there will not be a CIF Southern Section Flag Football Championship in 2023. However, the effort to reach the 20% threshold starts now, and it is our hope by the end of our inaugural season, we will have the required number of schools fielding teams resulting in our first CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football Championship in 2024.

8) Culminating Tournament(s) – With the absence of a CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football Championship this Fall, there will be plans for a culminating tournament, or multiple culminating tournaments, at the end of the season. More information on those possibilities will be forthcoming. Be advised that all culminating tournament(s) must be concluded by Saturday, October 28, 2023, the end date for the season.

9) Playing Rules – The adopted Girls Flag Football Playing Rules are now available on our website at www. cifss.org as well as being included as part of this message.

10) Girls Flag Football Season Preview – All of the information included here, as well as other relevant information for the upcoming season, will be included in the 2023 Girls Flag Football Season Preview that will be available on our website in July, 2023.

I hope this information is useful to you and if you have any questions, or we can help you in any way at all, do not hesitate to contact our office. We are excited for Girls Flag Football to begin!

As always, I thank you for your continued help and support, it is truly appreciated.

All the best,

Signature

Rob Wigod is the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner of Athletics.

 

For the list of rules for CIF-SS girls flag football, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football

CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Since the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Read a Tale Along the Trail!

Ken Striplin | Read a Tale Along the Trail!
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023
Tucked between the River Village neighborhood at Duane R. Harte Park is one of the most unique and hidden amenities in Santa Clarita. Home to the city of Santa Clarita’s Trail Tales, this serene location offers families and visitors a beautiful spot to take a leisurely walk along the paseos while enjoying the shade of the massive oak trees and reading a children’s story displayed on podiums dotted along the path.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding

Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Last month I wrote about the general animal caretaking requirements set forth in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Those requirements apply to both pet owners as well as operators of commercial animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities and pet shops.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Every five years, the city of Santa Clarita publishes a strategic plan based on public input which identifies priorities and plans for enhancing the quality of life for our community.
READ MORE...

SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance

SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle
Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau are asking for the public's help identifying theft suspects.
Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects
L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
Since the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place.
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31.
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC
Political activist and renowned scholar Dr. Angela Davis will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.
‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC
L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award
Thursday COVID Roundup for Hart District, State
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
Thursday COVID Roundup for Hart District, State
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features our community has to offer. 
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.   
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: