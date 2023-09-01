Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.

“Chat n Chill” with Kari Phillipps from the RISE Foundation: We kicked off August with a heartwarming general meeting featuring the wonderful Kari Phillipps from the RISE Foundation. The RISE Foundation’s mission to support children in foster care, foster parents, workers, and young adults who have aged out of foster care resonated deeply with our members. It was not only an informative session but also an opportunity for us to learn about the incredible work being done to improve living conditions and ease transitions for these individuals. The best part? We had a great time doing it, reinforcing the power of community and compassion.

A Fascinating Tour of SCV Water’s Water Treatment Facility: JCI members were privileged to get an exclusive tour of SCV Water’s Water Treatment Facility, guided by Water Expert Rafael Pulido. Witnessing the intricate process of treating thousands of gallons of groundwater for our city was not only educational but also a testament to the critical work being done behind the scenes to ensure clean, safe water for Santa Clarita and its residents. It’s vital experiences like these that enrich our understanding of the community we serve.

Fundraising Training with Jerry De Felice: Our August was packed with learning and growth. Jerry De Felice, with over 22 years of fundraising expertise, led an engaging and impactful training session for our members. We believe in the power of continuous improvement, and Jerry’s valuable lessons will undoubtedly shape our future events, making them even more effective and successful.

Nominate Your Local Heroes, 40 Under Forty: Remember, our nominations are now open for the prestigious SCV 40 Under Forty awards. This is our chance to honor those dedicated, passionate, and heart-led individuals who are actively shaping a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and neighboring communities. If you know someone deserving of this recognition, please nominate them today. Let’s celebrate the unsung heroes among us! For more about 40 Under 40 and to submit a nomination visit https://scv40underforty.com.

As we move forward into September, let’s carry the inspiration and knowledge from August with us. Our commitment to positive change in Santa Clarita remains unwavering. Stay tuned for more updates, events, and opportunities to make a difference. Thank you for being part of our incredible JCI Santa Clarita Chapter family. Together, we are creating a brighter future for our community.

For more information about JCI Santa Clarita visit www.jcisantaclarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...