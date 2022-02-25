Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets

The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Spring Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday, March 12, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren and will kick off at 4:00 p.m. with delicious food trucks such as Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted and Gonzalez Tacos. Reserve your spot when the gates open at 5 p.m. and enjoy the movie from the comfort of your vehicle at 6:30 p.m. featuring the fan-favorite cartoon about a man and boy traveling to Paradise Falls in a house lifted by balloons.

While you’re there, you can also take advantage of the Outlets’ March Travel Tejon promotion and enter to win an Airbnb gift card and a gas card. All you have to do to enter is bring your receipts to guest services suite 170 or submit them digitally at www.tejonoutlets.com.

“Cinema Under the Stars is a great way to kick off the Spring season with nice weather, fun and shopping for the whole family,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon. “We encourage the community to come out and enjoy an evening under the stars!”

The Outlets are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203, North parking lot.

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

﻿

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

﻿

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

