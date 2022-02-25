header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets
| Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Cinema Under the Stars

Click on photo to enlarge picture.

The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Spring Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday, March 12, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren and will kick off at 4:00 p.m. with delicious food trucks such as Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted and Gonzalez Tacos. Reserve your spot when the gates open at 5 p.m. and enjoy the movie from the comfort of your vehicle at 6:30 p.m. featuring the fan-favorite cartoon about a man and boy traveling to Paradise Falls in a house lifted by balloons.

While you’re there, you can also take advantage of the Outlets’ March Travel Tejon promotion and enter to win an Airbnb gift card and a gas card. All you have to do to enter is bring your receipts to guest services suite 170 or submit them digitally at www.tejonoutlets.com.

“Cinema Under the Stars is a great way to kick off the Spring season with nice weather, fun and shopping for the whole family,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon. “We encourage the community to come out and enjoy an evening under the stars!”

The Outlets are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203, North parking lot.

About The Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience. 
﻿
About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.
﻿
About The Rockefeller Group
The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets

Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets
Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Spring Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday, March 12, from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya

Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya
Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall

March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, "The Art of Healing," at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.
FULL STORY...

March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center

March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair

CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Spring Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday, March 12, from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets
Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast
Carousel Ranch will host an open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Feb. 26 to celebrate the end of this year's Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign.
Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast
COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test
Wilk Introduces Legislation to Tackle Abuse of Secretive No-Bid Contracts
As part of his government accountability legislative package, California Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced Senate Bill 1367 which would prohibit a state agency from awarding a no-bid contract to a company that has made a charitable donation on behalf of the governor in the preceding 12 months.
Wilk Introduces Legislation to Tackle Abuse of Secretive No-Bid Contracts
CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence
California Institute of the Arts has named Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and author Hilton Als as its 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence.
CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence
Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground
Since the opening of the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park in 2020, the city of Santa Clarita has explored options to build a second location for families to explore and enjoy.
Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground
L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments
Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.
L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments
Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.
Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers
Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya
Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the local City of Hope chapter recently received check donations from Soroptimist International of Valencia.
Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits
Feb. 27: ‘Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395’ Author at Rancho Camulos
Join "Legends & Lore Along California's Highway 395" author Brian Clune at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.
Feb. 27: ‘Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395’ Author at Rancho Camulos
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Santa Clarita Receives $1 Million in Measure A Funding
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Receives $1 Million in Measure A Funding
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Health Officer Modifies Indoor Masking Requirement
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 36 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Health Officer Modifies Indoor Masking Requirement
County Issues Cold Weather Alert For SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
County Issues Cold Weather Alert For SCV
County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is offering free guided Barnyard Tours at William S. Hart Regional Park.
County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, "The Art of Healing," at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.
March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
County Parks, Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.
County Parks, Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the sights, sounds, tastes and styles of cultures from around the world at the new “Celebrate” event series at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: