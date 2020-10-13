header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 13
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
| Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020

Circle of HopeFirst launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.

Every year, Circle of Hope fills each day in October with opportunities to spread awareness of breast cancer along with other cancers and to raise valuable funds to assist those fighting cancer in our community. For 31 continuous days, the organization can be found reaching out to the community through advocacy, beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential of making a difference to those with cancer and to bring awareness of cancer prevention.

During 31 Days of Hope, the Santa Clarita community has partnered with Circle of Hope in assisting those with cancer by raising valuable funds needed to help assist cancer patients in need that cannot afford their life saving cancer treatments. The funds that are raised through these events help make possible the programs and financial assistance services that Circle of Hope offers to those with cancer in our community.

If you, your organization, business, restaurant or community group would like to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month and support Circle of Hope by hosting a beneficiary event, contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.

“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers,” said Chairwoman Christy Grable. “Together we can make a difference in someone’s life who is battling this terrible disease.”

Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. All programs are offered free of charge. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Circle of Hope is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients. For additional information, please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or at info@circleofhopeinc.org.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. For a full listing of 31 Days of Hope advocacy and beneficiary events to support, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Participating 31 Days of Hope partners include:

Oct. 1-31: Brighton Collectibles-Westfield Town Center Mall
The Power of Pink Collection recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month. Proceeds from bracelet sales benefit Circle of Hope. See store for details.

Oct. 1-31: Kicks For Cancer – 9Round Fitness
$15 workouts at 9Round Fitness – email 9Round at christy.grable@9round.com for reservations. Proceeds to benefit Circle of Hope.

Oct. 1-31: The Old Town Junction- Specialty Pink Drinks
Enjoy two different pink Breast Cancer Awareness Specialty Drinks crafted especially for Circle of Hope. Proceed from these drinks benefit Circle of Hope.

Oct. 1-31: ITT Aerospace Fundraiser

Corporate fundraising event by the employees and management of ITT Aerospace to benefit those with cancer.

Oct. 1-31: Pura Vida Bracelet Sales
Bracelets are $10 each and the proceeds of all bracelets benefit Circle of Hope. Each bracelet is designed in the colors of the Circle of Hope logo. To purchase a Pura Vida bracelet, please contact Tricia Rasplicka at admin@circleofhopeinc.org.

Oct. 1-31: Rodan + Fields Product Sale
During the month of October, Jen Tang will be donating 50 percent of all sales commissions to Circle of Hope. For product information or to place an order contact jentangster@gmail.com.

Oct. 1-31: Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
During the month of October, 10 percent of all hearing aids purchased will be donated to Circle of Hope. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact (661) 253-3277

Oct. 1-31: Candles By Barbara Cochran
During the month of October, candles by Barbara will be available through Circle of Hope. Please contact Circle of Hope at 661 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org for candle selections.

Oct. 1-31: Keys For A Cause-Margie Shaffer of ReMax Gateway
Margie will donate a portion of her commission from any home that closes escrow in the Month of October. Contact Margie at 661 755-4001

Oct. 1-31: The Local Pub & Grill
During the month of October, proceeds from the purchase of The Charity Burger will benefit Circle of Hope.

October – March, 2021: Team Caryn Memorial Run, Walk and Ride
Join a 1,000-mile run, walk, or ride (or any distance you like) to honor the memory of Caryn Stevens and all those who have passed away from cancer. Start date to be announced. For further details please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.

Oct. 15: Bingo For Hope
Hosted by Larry and Christy Grable, come have fun playing Virtual On-line Bingo. Bingo starts at 7:00 p.m. $10 per bingo card. All proceeds benefit Circle of Hope. To register, email christy.grable@9round.com.

Oct. 15: Mimi’s Café-Magic Mountain Parkway
From 2:00 p.m. – 8 p.m., 20 percent of all food and nonalcoholic beverage orders will be donated to Circle of Hope. Please present flier to your server. Contact Circle of Hope to receive your flier via email.

Oct. 23: Panda Express
A Virtual Community Fundraiser. 28% of all online orders, pick up or delivery will be donated to Circle of Hope. Order online http://bit.ly/PandaExpress4CircleofHope.

Oct. 24 – 31: Scentsy fundraiser
Order your Scentsy items through Tahnee Bernard and Tahnee will donate 25% of the proceeds to Circle of Hope. Request a catalog at tahneebernard@gmail.com.

Oct. 25: Community Pint Night, Wolf Creek Brewery
Proceeds benefitting Circle of Hope. Sunday October 25, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Reservations and meal purchase are required. For reservations, email laina@wolfcreekbrewery.com. Wolf Creek Brewery is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita.

Oct. 25 – 31: Vista Valencia Golf Course
Vista Valencia Golf Course will be hosting raffles and promotions to benefit Circle of Hope. See course for details.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events

Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer.
FULL STORY...

Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media

Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
Monday, Oct 12, 2020
While thousands of pet lovers and hundreds of their furry friends typically flock to William S. Hart Park to attend the Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair, this year was a bit different.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer

Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer
Friday, Oct 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its participation in the "Light Up MBC" campaign on Tuesday, October 13, in support of the fight against Metastatic Breast Cancer, or MBC.
FULL STORY...

Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations

Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations
Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’

Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives
Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer.
Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile outdoor application to encourage its residents to learn more about the city's history and environmental conservation.
Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were once again called to investigate an assault reported near the train tracks in Newhall.
Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion
Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit
Barger, Hahn Request Letter Supporting Resolution Condemning Azerbaijan’s Actions
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan's deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.
Barger, Hahn Request Letter Supporting Resolution Condemning Azerbaijan’s Actions
Caltrans Refining Data-Driven Programs to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
As the U.S. Department of Transportation establishes October as the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, Caltrans is refining its data-driven programs to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce injury and death on California roadways.
Caltrans Refining Data-Driven Programs to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed
A member of the College of the Canyons community tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case since a limited number of courses began meeting in-person at the college for the fall semester.
COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 26th death.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported another 10 productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 12-18:
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, October 14, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
SCV Water announced Monday that the agency has been granted $10.5 million in Proposition 1 grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources Integrated Regional Water Management Program.
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
California GOP Accused of Setting Up Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
California GOP Accused of Setting Up Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Educator Jim Klipfel, a teacher at Saugus High School, was recently honored as one of the 2020-2021 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls
Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
While thousands of pet lovers and hundreds of their furry friends typically flock to William S. Hart Park to attend the Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair, this year was a bit different.
Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
%d bloggers like this: