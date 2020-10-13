Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events

First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.

Every year, Circle of Hope fills each day in October with opportunities to spread awareness of breast cancer along with other cancers and to raise valuable funds to assist those fighting cancer in our community. For 31 continuous days, the organization can be found reaching out to the community through advocacy, beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential of making a difference to those with cancer and to bring awareness of cancer prevention.

During 31 Days of Hope, the Santa Clarita community has partnered with Circle of Hope in assisting those with cancer by raising valuable funds needed to help assist cancer patients in need that cannot afford their life saving cancer treatments. The funds that are raised through these events help make possible the programs and financial assistance services that Circle of Hope offers to those with cancer in our community.

If you, your organization, business, restaurant or community group would like to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month and support Circle of Hope by hosting a beneficiary event, contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.

“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers,” said Chairwoman Christy Grable. “Together we can make a difference in someone’s life who is battling this terrible disease.”

Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. All programs are offered free of charge. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Circle of Hope is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients. For additional information, please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or at info@circleofhopeinc.org.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. For a full listing of 31 Days of Hope advocacy and beneficiary events to support, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Participating 31 Days of Hope partners include:

Oct. 1-31: Brighton Collectibles-Westfield Town Center Mall

The Power of Pink Collection recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month. Proceeds from bracelet sales benefit Circle of Hope. See store for details.

Oct. 1-31: Kicks For Cancer – 9Round Fitness

$15 workouts at 9Round Fitness – email 9Round at christy.grable@9round.com for reservations. Proceeds to benefit Circle of Hope.

Oct. 1-31: The Old Town Junction- Specialty Pink Drinks

Enjoy two different pink Breast Cancer Awareness Specialty Drinks crafted especially for Circle of Hope. Proceed from these drinks benefit Circle of Hope.

Oct. 1-31: ITT Aerospace Fundraiser

Corporate fundraising event by the employees and management of ITT Aerospace to benefit those with cancer.

Oct. 1-31: Pura Vida Bracelet Sales

Bracelets are $10 each and the proceeds of all bracelets benefit Circle of Hope. Each bracelet is designed in the colors of the Circle of Hope logo. To purchase a Pura Vida bracelet, please contact Tricia Rasplicka at admin@circleofhopeinc.org.

Oct. 1-31: Rodan + Fields Product Sale

During the month of October, Jen Tang will be donating 50 percent of all sales commissions to Circle of Hope. For product information or to place an order contact jentangster@gmail.com.

Oct. 1-31: Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology

During the month of October, 10 percent of all hearing aids purchased will be donated to Circle of Hope. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact (661) 253-3277

Oct. 1-31: Candles By Barbara Cochran

During the month of October, candles by Barbara will be available through Circle of Hope. Please contact Circle of Hope at 661 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org for candle selections.



Oct. 1-31: Keys For A Cause-Margie Shaffer of ReMax Gateway

Margie will donate a portion of her commission from any home that closes escrow in the Month of October. Contact Margie at 661 755-4001

Oct. 1-31: The Local Pub & Grill

During the month of October, proceeds from the purchase of The Charity Burger will benefit Circle of Hope.

October – March, 2021: Team Caryn Memorial Run, Walk and Ride

Join a 1,000-mile run, walk, or ride (or any distance you like) to honor the memory of Caryn Stevens and all those who have passed away from cancer. Start date to be announced. For further details please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.

Oct. 15: Bingo For Hope

Hosted by Larry and Christy Grable, come have fun playing Virtual On-line Bingo. Bingo starts at 7:00 p.m. $10 per bingo card. All proceeds benefit Circle of Hope. To register, email christy.grable@9round.com.

Oct. 15: Mimi’s Café-Magic Mountain Parkway

From 2:00 p.m. – 8 p.m., 20 percent of all food and nonalcoholic beverage orders will be donated to Circle of Hope. Please present flier to your server. Contact Circle of Hope to receive your flier via email.

Oct. 23: Panda Express

A Virtual Community Fundraiser. 28% of all online orders, pick up or delivery will be donated to Circle of Hope. Order online http://bit.ly/PandaExpress4CircleofHope.

Oct. 24 – 31: Scentsy fundraiser

Order your Scentsy items through Tahnee Bernard and Tahnee will donate 25% of the proceeds to Circle of Hope. Request a catalog at tahneebernard@gmail.com.

Oct. 25: Community Pint Night, Wolf Creek Brewery

Proceeds benefitting Circle of Hope. Sunday October 25, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Reservations and meal purchase are required. For reservations, email laina@wolfcreekbrewery.com. Wolf Creek Brewery is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita.

Oct. 25 – 31: Vista Valencia Golf Course

Vista Valencia Golf Course will be hosting raffles and promotions to benefit Circle of Hope. See course for details.