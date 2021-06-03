header image

Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum
Thursday, Jun 3, 2021
Wünderground Museum
Courtesy Photo

Circle of Hope announced the return of its in-person annual fundraising event, Vine 2 Wine, an exclusive interactive wine and beer tasting fundraiser that will be held at the new Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum on Saturday, August 21.

Located underground below the Porsche Santa Clarita Dealership, the Wünderground brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles from across the United States to help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display.

Guests will immerse themselves in Porsche history and learn how the Porsche family and their team of designers and engineers developed their iconic style from 1948 to today.

The star-studded display will feature significant firsts and best from throughout the brand’s history, but also iconic favorites driven by Porsche personalities and celebrities, alongside victorious racing vehicles that prove Porsche’s impressive competition successes.

Explore this space, learn about the marque’s irrefutable history, drive one of its glorious machines, and fall in love with the life of a Porsche owner.

Guests attending Vine 2 Wine will enjoy a gourmet sit-down dinner, unlimited wine and beer tasting from many of Southern California’s finest and favorite wineries and breweries and have an opportunity to speak with the vintners and brewers to learn about their wines, beers and spirits.

The evening also includes a live and silent auction, music and entrance into the Wünderground museum. VIP tickets are available that also include a VIP cocktail hour with full bar, 1 included cocktail, assorted passed hors d’oeuvres and VIP parking.

“We are so excited to be able to bring back in such a unique way this signature fundraising experience that has always been a Santa Clarita favorite”, stated Alex Hafizi, Chairman of the Board for Circle of Hope. “This year we have three wonderful chairs for the event, Alison Lindemann, Nola Aronson and Christy Grable who will be bringing in some exciting and unique features to make this year’s event a whole new experience for all to enjoy”.

All proceeds from the evening support Circle of Hope, a cancer support organization in Santa Clarita that offers emotional, financial, educational and supportive wellness therapies to those in our community affected by cancer.

“We are so honored to have Porsche Santa Clarita offer the Wünderground Museum to Circle of Hope as the location of this year’s Vine 2 Wine”, commented Laura Kirchhoff, Executive Director, Circle of Hope. “The Wünderground is a very unique experience here in Santa Clarita and pairing that with a gourmet dinner, wine & beer tasting, and other interactive festivities, will surely make for a fun, one-of-a-kind evening and interactive experience all while supporting a great cause.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For additional information on Vine 2 Wine, to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

About Circle of Hope: Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization offering financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals. Circle of Hope also offers supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, along with educational resources and a support group for cancer patients, survivors, family and caregivers. All services, classes and programs are offered free of charge. For more information, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321.
