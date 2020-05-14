[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Thursday, May 14, 2020

Circle of Hope Logo

Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine…To Go.

Traditionally scheduled in August, this year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 30, to be held at a new quarantine-friendly location…your own living and dining room.

Co-chairs for this year’s event are Taylor Kellstrom and Eve Bushman.

“We are taking all the popular and exciting aspects that have drawn attendees over the years to this highly anticipated signature event, plus we added a few more, and we are offering them in a quarantine-safe, fun and friendly way,” said Laura Kirchhoff, executive director for Circle of Hope. “Dinner, wine, beer, an on-line auction, live entertainment, a dinner and wine-maker experience, all hosted live that evening via your computer by community leader and Circle of Hope board member, Melanie Meyer. It’s the next best thing to being there in person!”

Guests can purchase either a General or VIP ticket. Tickets include your choice of a dinner selection from one of three of Santa Clarita’s most popular restaurants – Salt Creek Grille, The Old Town Junction and Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co. VIP tickets will also include an additional bottle of wine and a ticket to be entered into the exclusive VIP Opportunity Drawing.

Tickets are available on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

When picking up your meal curbside from the restaurant of your choice, you will also receive your Vine2Wine kit in a bag. Your kit will include a wine glass, pre-selected wine samples from various wineries, beer, dessert and other assorted favors and giveaways. Your kit will also include a program of the evenings activities with your link to join the event live. The evening’s program is one that you will surely enjoy. The Vine2Wine party will include, via your computer, a table-side cooking demonstration of your meals being prepared from your chosen restaurant, Wine 101 presented by Eve Bushman, a virtual winery tour of the featured wineries, live music & entertainment and a fabulous on-line auction.

The online silent auction will go live one week prior to the event on Saturday, May 23, and the entire community, whether purchasing a ticket to the event or not, is encouraged to register and participate in bidding on fabulous baskets, post quarantine trips, boutique and library wines, gift certificates, home décor, beauty products and so much more. The online auction can be found at here.

“We are so thankful to all those in our community that have recognized the need to help those with cancer now”, said organization officials. “Cancer did not stop with COVID-19 and the immediate needs of those with cancer cannot wait until this pandemic is over. Funds raised at this event will help those in need to pay for their cancer-related medical bills and treatments. We are so grateful to Cowe Consulting, Sebastian Velona Foundation, Henry Rodriguez State Farm, Thrivent Financial, Chicago Title, City of Hope and our presenting Sponsor, Logix Federal Credit Union for sponsoring this event.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Participating wineries include Mystic Hills Vineyard, Stephen Hemmert Wines, Byron Blatty Wines, Bolt To Wines, Dusty Neighbor Wines, Alonso Family Vineyards, Artisan Uprising, Navarro Vineyards, Parhelion Cellars, Double Trouble Wine Room-Pagter Brothers Winery and Hoi Polloi Winery, Entourage by Two Papas Wines, Firestone Vineyard, Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyard, Lincourt Vineyards, Pulchella Winery and Tasting Room, La Crema Wines, Cavaletti Vineyards, Bouchaine Vineyards and Winery. Additional wineries are being added weekly.

For information on Vine2Wine…To Go, Circle of Hope services and programs or to receive sponsorship information, please contact Circle of Hope at info@circleofhopeinc.org or at (661) 254-5218. Donations and ticket purchases can be made through the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information on Circle of Hope and the cancer support services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Suite 3, Newhall, 91321.
