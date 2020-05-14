Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser

Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine…To Go.
Traditionally scheduled in August, this year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 30, to be held at a new quarantine-friendly location…your own living and dining room.
Co-chairs for this year’s event are Taylor Kellstrom and Eve Bushman.
“We are taking all the popular and exciting aspects that have drawn attendees over the years to this highly anticipated signature event, plus we added a few more, and we are offering them in a quarantine-safe, fun and friendly way,” said Laura Kirchhoff, executive director for Circle of Hope. “Dinner, wine, beer, an on-line auction, live entertainment, a dinner and wine-maker experience, all hosted live that evening via your computer by community leader and Circle of Hope board member, Melanie Meyer. It’s the next best thing to being there in person!”
Guests can purchase either a General or VIP ticket. Tickets include your choice of a dinner selection from one of three of Santa Clarita’s most popular restaurants – Salt Creek Grille, The Old Town Junction and Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co. VIP tickets will also include an additional bottle of wine and a ticket to be entered into the exclusive VIP Opportunity Drawing.
When picking up your meal curbside from the restaurant of your choice, you will also receive your Vine2Wine kit in a bag. Your kit will include a wine glass, pre-selected wine samples from various wineries, beer, dessert and other assorted favors and giveaways. Your kit will also include a program of the evenings activities with your link to join the event live. The evening’s program is one that you will surely enjoy. The Vine2Wine party will include, via your computer, a table-side cooking demonstration of your meals being prepared from your chosen restaurant, Wine 101 presented by Eve Bushman, a virtual winery tour of the featured wineries, live music & entertainment and a fabulous on-line auction.
The online silent auction will go live one week prior to the event on Saturday, May 23, and the entire community, whether purchasing a ticket to the event or not, is encouraged to register and participate in bidding on fabulous baskets, post quarantine trips, boutique and library wines, gift certificates, home décor, beauty products and so much more. The online auction can be found at here.
“We are so thankful to all those in our community that have recognized the need to help those with cancer now”, said organization officials. “Cancer did not stop with COVID-19 and the immediate needs of those with cancer cannot wait until this pandemic is over. Funds raised at this event will help those in need to pay for their cancer-related medical bills and treatments. We are so grateful to Cowe Consulting, Sebastian Velona Foundation, Henry Rodriguez State Farm, Thrivent Financial, Chicago Title, City of Hope and our presenting Sponsor, Logix Federal Credit Union for sponsoring this event.”
Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Participating wineries include Mystic Hills Vineyard, Stephen Hemmert Wines, Byron Blatty Wines, Bolt To Wines, Dusty Neighbor Wines, Alonso Family Vineyards, Artisan Uprising, Navarro Vineyards, Parhelion Cellars, Double Trouble Wine Room-Pagter Brothers Winery and Hoi Polloi Winery, Entourage by Two Papas Wines, Firestone Vineyard, Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyard, Lincourt Vineyards, Pulchella Winery and Tasting Room, La Crema Wines, Cavaletti Vineyards, Bouchaine Vineyards and Winery. Additional wineries are being added weekly.
For information on Vine2Wine…To Go, Circle of Hope services and programs or to receive sponsorship information, please contact Circle of Hope at info@circleofhopeinc.org or at (661) 254-5218. Donations and ticket purchases can be made through the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information on Circle of Hope and the cancer support services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Suite 3, Newhall, 91321.
To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
