Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
Circle of Hope ‘Egg My Yard’ Fundraiser
| Friday, Feb 10, 2023
egg my yardcrop

Circle of Hope is holding a fun fundraiser your kids will love. Circle of Hope will “egg your yard” with candy filled plastic eggs.

Order your candy filled eggs to be hidden in your yard. Request the Easter Bunny for an additional $20.

For 25 eggs pay $25, 50 eggs $40, 75 eggs $60 and 100 eggs for $75.

All proceeds will be donated to Circle of Hope, Inc. which provides emotional, educational and financial assistance as well as supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.COH is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization.

Deadline to order is March 31.

Delivery dates will be Friday, April 7 or Saturday, Aril 8.

Book a yard egging by emailing Christy Grable at grable44@gmail.com.

For more information about Circle of Hope, Inc. and its programs and services, volunteer opportunities and events visit the COH website.

egg my yard
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims

Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
The California Credit Union Annual Scholarship program is now accepting applications. The credit union will award 10 students with a scholarship of $1,000 each.
FULL STORY...

March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN

March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
FULL STORY...

May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian

May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
Thursday, Feb 9, 2023
Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day

Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Thursday, Feb 9, 2023
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
SCV to See More Cold Weather
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
SCV to See More Cold Weather
Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online
The College of the Canyons Wellness Center and Art With Impact will present "Movies for Mental Health" online on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online
Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens to join us at the Canyon Country Community Center this Friday at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Teen Night.
Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
Mustangs Trounce Westcliff 21-5
The Master's scored in seven of their eight innings, pounding out 19 hits, in their 21-5 win over Westcliff Wednesday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Trounce Westcliff 21-5
Lady Cougs Earn First Conference Win of Season Against Santa Monica
College of the Canyons won its second straight match, this time taking out host Santa Monica College by a 6-3 final score, good for its first conference victory of the season, on Tuesday.
Lady Cougs Earn First Conference Win of Season Against Santa Monica
Princess Cruises Announces First Cruise Line Visit to Historic Yorktown
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
Princess Cruises Announces First Cruise Line Visit to Historic Yorktown
Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company.
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
High Bacterial Levels Prompt Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacterial Levels Prompt Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday COVID Roundup: 16 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 21 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 16 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
The Master’s University Men’s Volleyball Ranks No. 1 In The Nation
The Master's men's volleyball team has made history ranking No. 1 in the most recent NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 Poll
The Master’s University Men’s Volleyball Ranks No. 1 In The Nation
Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
The Valley Industry Association is returning their Cocktails & Conversations program later this month with Sheriff's Captain Justin Diez. 
Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a package of three bills focused on critical issues to help solve our homelessness crisis.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
SCVNews.com
