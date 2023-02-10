Circle of Hope ‘Egg My Yard’ Fundraiser

Circle of Hope is holding a fun fundraiser your kids will love. Circle of Hope will “egg your yard” with candy filled plastic eggs.

Order your candy filled eggs to be hidden in your yard. Request the Easter Bunny for an additional $20.

For 25 eggs pay $25, 50 eggs $40, 75 eggs $60 and 100 eggs for $75.

All proceeds will be donated to Circle of Hope, Inc. which provides emotional, educational and financial assistance as well as supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.COH is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization.

Deadline to order is March 31.

Delivery dates will be Friday, April 7 or Saturday, Aril 8.

Book a yard egging by emailing Christy Grable at grable44@gmail.com.

For more information about Circle of Hope, Inc. and its programs and services, volunteer opportunities and events visit the COH website.

