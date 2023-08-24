Circle of Hope, Laura Kirchhoff Part Ways

The Circle of Hope Board of Directors would like to inform you of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.

We want to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation for Laura’s commitment and dedicated service throughout her tenure with Circle of Hope and wish her the best.

We are working to ensure a seamless transition and uphold our commitment to serving the Santa Clarita cancer community. There have been no changes to our services, operating hours, or class schedules. In the interim, should you have any immediate questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our wonderful support team at info@circleoUopeinc.org or (661) 254-5218.

On behalf of Circle of Hope, its staff and board of directors, we remain committed to our mission and to the individuals and families we serve.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization offering financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals. Circle of Hope also offers supporMve services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, along with educaMonal resources and a support group for cancer paMents, survivors, family and caregivers. All services, classes and programs are offered free of charge. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Warm Regards,

Board of Directors – 2023 Circle of Hope, Inc.

