Circle of Hope Publishes Debut Poetry Collection ‘In Awe of Becoming’

Circle of Hope, a nonprofit cancer support group in the Santa Clarita Valley has announced the publication of the group’s first book “In Awe of Becoming.”

The book includes poetry from the creative writing class at Circle of Hope led by Mary Peterson.

“This debut poetry collection is a radiant testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Crafted by the courageous clients of Circle of Hope’s Creative Writing class, under the compassionate guidance of Mary Peterson, each poem is a window into the soul—offering comfort, courage and connection to those navigating the cancer journey,” said Circle of Hope officials in a press release. “From whispered prayers to bold declarations of strength, these pages are filled with stories of hope, healing, and quiet triumphs. Written by cancer survivors themselves, these poems are not just words; they are lifelines, woven with empathy and purpose, meant to uplift anyone facing the weight of diagnosis or the long road of recovery.”

Books are available by preorder for a $20 donation to Circle of Hope.

For more information and to preorder visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/merchandise.

In addition, guests can pick up a copy at the Circle of Hope 21st Annual Happily Ever Afternoon Tea Party Fundraiser on Oct. 18t at the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center and meet the authors or swing by the Circle of Hope Newhall Wellness Center, 23033 Lyons Ave., Suite 3 Newhall, CA 91321, anytime during business hours after Oct. 20.

Contributions to Circle of Hope help support the SCV cancer community and keeps programs like the writing circle thriving.

For more information about programs and services at Circle of Hope visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

