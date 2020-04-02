Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely

In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
Circle of Hope staff continues to be available by email and phone to help serve and meet the needs of all those with cancer in our community.
“COVID-19 has not stopped cancer or the need for cancer treatment or services in our community, and it will not stop Circle of Hope either,” said Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff. “We will continue to be here for all of our clients and those with cancer in our community to provide the services and programs that our organization provides”.
Circle of Hope is offering modified classes and programs to those with cancer in Santa Clarita virtually, on-line, through Facebook Live and Zoom. Circle of Hope provides 36 different wellness therapies all completely free of charge to those diagnosed with cancer, cancer survivors, their families and caregivers along with a cancer support group and financial assistance to those in need to help pay for their treatments, co-pays, deductibles, medications and other medical costs related to their cancer diagnosis.
The cancer support group will be meeting on Tuesdays through Zoom until it is safe for them to resume meeting again in person at the wellness center. The organization will continue to provide financial assistance to those in need of help paying for their cancer related medical bills.
“Circle of Hope has always been supported by our community and in these unprecedented times, and with the postponement of our spring fundraiser, we are asking our community to continue to support those struggling to pay for their cancer treatments by making a donation to Circle of Hope so we can continue to have the funds available to help those in need,” stated Kirchhoff. “Circle of Hope also has sponsorship opportunities for companies and individuals available for their fall fundraisers, Vine 2 Wine on Aug. 15 and the Annual Afternoon Tea on Oct. 3.”
For information on their free virtual programs and classes, to join the support group, or receive sponsorship information, please contact Circle of Hope at info@circleofhopeinc.org or at (661) 254-5218. Donations can be made through the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or mailed to Circle of Hope, 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, CA 91321.
Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.
For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, CA. 91321.
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.