April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020

Circle of HopeIn keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.

Circle of Hope staff continues to be available by email and phone to help serve and meet the needs of all those with cancer in our community.

“COVID-19 has not stopped cancer or the need for cancer treatment or services in our community, and it will not stop Circle of Hope either,” said Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff. “We will continue to be here for all of our clients and those with cancer in our community to provide the services and programs that our organization provides”.

Circle of Hope is offering modified classes and programs to those with cancer in Santa Clarita virtually, on-line, through Facebook Live and Zoom. Circle of Hope provides 36 different wellness therapies all completely free of charge to those diagnosed with cancer, cancer survivors, their families and caregivers along with a cancer support group and financial assistance to those in need to help pay for their treatments, co-pays, deductibles, medications and other medical costs related to their cancer diagnosis.

The cancer support group will be meeting on Tuesdays through Zoom until it is safe for them to resume meeting again in person at the wellness center. The organization will continue to provide financial assistance to those in need of help paying for their cancer related medical bills.

“Circle of Hope has always been supported by our community and in these unprecedented times, and with the postponement of our spring fundraiser, we are asking our community to continue to support those struggling to pay for their cancer treatments by making a donation to Circle of Hope so we can continue to have the funds available to help those in need,” stated Kirchhoff. “Circle of Hope also has sponsorship opportunities for companies and individuals available for their fall fundraisers, Vine 2 Wine on Aug. 15 and the Annual Afternoon Tea on Oct. 3.”

For information on their free virtual programs and classes, to join the support group, or receive sponsorship information, please contact Circle of Hope at info@circleofhopeinc.org or at (661) 254-5218. Donations can be made through the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or mailed to Circle of Hope, 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, CA 91321.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.

For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, CA. 91321.
