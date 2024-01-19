Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director

The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.

Circle of Hope is seeking an experienced and dynamic executive director to lead the organization into the next chapter of impact and growth.

The executive director will work closely with the board of directors to implement and report on strategic plans, establish and maintain community partnerships and oversee the overall operations and financial stability of the organization.

A significant part of this role involves continuously keeping the board of directors informed and updated on the progress, challenges and developments within the organization.

The position will pay $65,000-$80,000 per year.

Apply on Linkedin at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3793538578/.

Applicants can also send a cover letter, resume and contact information for three references to circleofhopecareers@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...