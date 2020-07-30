[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 30
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020

Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Jonathan-Waymire

Jonathan Waymire will be joining the Board Aug. 1, 2020.

Jonathan Waymire, Subcontract Manager for Northrup Grumman and Amanda Eglseder, Physician Relations Liaison for City of Hope, will be joining the Board as of Aug. 1, 2020.

“As the Chairman of the board I am so pleased to welcome both Amanda and Jonathan. Our board is a solid team of dedicated individuals and is one of the hardest working boards I have ever had the pleasure of working with”, said Alex Hafizi. “Adding Jonathan Waymire and Amanda Eglseder to our team will be an asset to our board and enable us to further serve our clients and fulfill our mission”.

Waymire was born and raised here in Santa Clarita, has served in the US Navy and is currently the Subcontracts Manager for Northrup Grumman overseeing the companies contracts for the B2. Waymire, a cancer survivor, is a dedicated volunteer in the community volunteering his time to causes that he is passionate about including education, veteran affairs and cancer related causes. When asked to join the board of Circle of Hope, Waymire eagerly agreed to come on board.

“I love that this organization is run by people that truly understand what it is like to go through cancer” Waymire said. “I have survived Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and I am stronger because of it. Going through cancer will motivate me for the rest of my life”.

Waymire looks forward to serving on various committees and becoming involved with the organization however he can. He resides here in Santa Clarita along with his wife Karla, their seven year old son and baby daughter.

Amanda Eglseder

Amanda Eglseder will also be joining the Board Aug. 1, 2020.

Amanda Eglseder, originally from Iowa, made her home in California in 2011. Eglseder has a deep connection to cancer having lost her step-father to cancer in 2006. Eglseder has worked for the American Cancer Society as a Community Manager for Relay for Life and began investing her time in Santa Clarita to educate the community on early detection and cancer risk deduction.

In 2017, Eglseder began her career as a Physician Relations Liaison with City of Hope to directly assist cancer patients with access to quality healthcare in the community.

“I have been involved with Circle of Hope in the past volunteering at fundraising events and I am so pleased to now be a member of the organizations Board of Directors” said Eglseder. “I love that the funds raised for Circle of Hope stay in the Santa Clarita Valley to benefit cancer patients in our own community and donor dollars are tangibly seen.”

Eglseder looks forward to serving the organization through community outreach with physicians and medical groups in the community. Eglseder along with her husband Jared enjoy everything in the great outdoors and international travel.

Circle of Hope provides financial, emotional and educational support along with over 30 supportive wellness therapies and support groups all free of charge to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, 91321.
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club

Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
FULL STORY...

Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled

Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19

Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
In her latest "Director's Blog" entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering.
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
The MAIN's the next "New Heights" session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
Fewer parties, outings and bar tabs have translated to a dip in DUI arrests for the first half of 2020, according to both Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement agencies.
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Tuesday shared some of what lawmakers are working on to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
More than $1 billion has gone back into the pockets of more than 3.6 million working Californians and their families through tax credits including the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Touting ways to shield California’s most precious resource from climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom released water future strategies Tuesday to improve drinking water quality, revive a stalled multibillion-dollar tunnel and build new dams.
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,708 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,236 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
