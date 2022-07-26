Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN

Enjoy your time at the theatre and take in a pair of unique shows taking place Aug. 5 and 6 only at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night” will delight audiences with unforgettable performances and unpredictable laughs.
“A Night at the Circus” rolls into Santa Clarita on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. and presents magic, juggling, sword swallowing, animals doing tricks and much more. The evening’s performers will amaze the audience with their one-of-a-kind demonstrations and mystifying abilities, as well as their humor and charisma. Ring Announcer Barry Agin is a local actor who previously toured the Western United States and Canada with the DeWayne Bros Circus. Including his past work as a ring announcer, Agin has also performed in the trampoline and revolving ladder acts. General admission tickets are $15 and seating is limited.
The Society Comedy Troupe returns to The MAIN on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. for a night of improv. If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” then you know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy LIVE. This show is appropriate for the whole family and features a group of professional actors, writers, comedians and improvisers. General admission tickets are $17 and seating is limited.
To learn more about “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night,” and to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org.
The Outlets at Tejon will continue the summer concert series by featuring the west coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band, “Foster Campbell and Friends” July 23, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Outlets at Tejon, behind the Polo Ralph Laruen.
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.
