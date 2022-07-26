Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN

Enjoy your time at the theatre and take in a pair of unique shows taking place Aug. 5 and 6 only at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night” will delight audiences with unforgettable performances and unpredictable laughs.

“A Night at the Circus” rolls into Santa Clarita on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. and presents magic, juggling, sword swallowing, animals doing tricks and much more. The evening’s performers will amaze the audience with their one-of-a-kind demonstrations and mystifying abilities, as well as their humor and charisma. Ring Announcer Barry Agin is a local actor who previously toured the Western United States and Canada with the DeWayne Bros Circus. Including his past work as a ring announcer, Agin has also performed in the trampoline and revolving ladder acts. General admission tickets are $15 and seating is limited.

The Society Comedy Troupe returns to The MAIN on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. for a night of improv. If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” then you know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy LIVE. This show is appropriate for the whole family and features a group of professional actors, writers, comedians and improvisers. General admission tickets are $17 and seating is limited.

To learn more about “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night,” and to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org.

