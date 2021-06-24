City Hall

City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission.

The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council on matters related to City park facilities and recreational offerings, as well as community classes and programs. The Commission often addresses issues such as maintaining and expanding park facilities, the development of trails and open space for public use and providing programs that educate and empower the City’s youth to make positive choices.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Evening availability is also required. Online applications are available on the City’s website at santa-clarita.com/Vacancy. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit santa-clarita.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.

