City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.

These opportunities are ideal for passionate and committed individuals looking to gain hands-on experience, build leadership skills and make a positive impact in the community while working in a fun and supportive environment.

Camp Clarita, the city’s popular summer day camp, provides children with memorable experiences through structured activities, field trips and creative play. Camp staff work closely with campers to ensure a safe, welcoming and enjoyable summer. Available positions include Camp Counselors, Recreation Leaders and Camp Assistant Directors.

The city’s community centers offer a wide range of recreational programs, enrichment activities and educational opportunities for residents of all ages. Summer staff play an important role in supporting youth and teen programming, helping to create engaging experiences through activities such as arts and crafts, games, outdoor recreation and special events. Available positions include a variety of Recreation Leader roles.

Camp Counselor applicants must be at least high school seniors by fall 2026 and Recreation Leader and Assistant Camp Director applicants must have their high school diploma or GED equivalent by June 2026. These seasonal positions are an excellent opportunity for students and early-career professionals interested in recreation, youth development, leadership and public service. To learn more or apply, visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

