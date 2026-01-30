header image

January 29
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
| Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2026 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

The theme of the contest this year is “Voices of Today, Visions of Tomorrow.” Students are encouraged to raise their voices during a historic moment as the United States celebrates 250 years since its founding and Sister Cities International honors 70 years of building global friendships and cultural understanding. It reflects the ongoing journey from the country’s founding ideals toward a more interconnected, peaceful world. The top entries from Santa Clarita will be submitted to Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., to compete with submissions from other Sister Cities organizations around the world for the grand prize of $1,000 in each category.

To qualify, students must be between 12 and 18-years-old on April 1, 2026. Interested teens may submit one entry per category, along with a completed entry form, by visiting SantaClaritaSisterCities.org. Guidelines and criteria for each category are also outlined on the website. Online submissions are due to Santa Clarita Sister Cities by Friday, March 13.

Santa Clarita students have routinely been successful nationally in this contest. Two students representing Santa Clarita Sister Cities won at the international level:

Sydney Kasahara (Saugus High School): The Language of Friendship – Music

Chloe Pichereau (Academy of the Canyons): Summerdays – Essay/Creative Writing

Santa Clarita Sister Cities is a local organization with a mission to foster international partnerships between the city of Santa Clarita and cities abroad, and to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges. Santa Clarita is a member of Sisters Cities International, a non-profit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to advance partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, one individual, one community at a time. The city of Santa Clarita has two international Sister Cities, Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines.

For more information on Santa Clarita Sister Cities and the Young Artists and Authors Showcase and to submit an entry, visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org. For questions about the showcase, please contact Tyler Pledger at (661) 286-4176 or email SisterCities@SantaClarita.gov.
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library

Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Chocolate Melts," event Thursday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library

Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event

March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park

Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
United States Artists, a national arts funding organization dedicated to supporting living artists and cultural practitioners across the United States through unrestricted awards, has announced five CalArtians to its 2026 cohort of USA Fellows.
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Four California Institute of the Arts alums and one Cal Arts faculty member have been recognized by Creative Capital, the nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artistic freedom of expression, with the recent announcement of the 2026 Creative Capital Awards and the inaugural State of the Art Prize.
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]
