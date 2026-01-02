header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
| Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Joyful Rhythms by Adrian Litman

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.

Selected works will be installed on concrete pads along the city’s trail system for a three-year temporary loan, creating a rotating collection of outdoor public art. A $5,000 honorarium will be provided to each selected artist. Artists of all levels and backgrounds, including emerging artists, are encouraged to submit proposals. Entries are due by Monday, Jan. 26.

There is no required theme for this opportunity, however, responses that consider the landscape and are site-specific are encouraged. Creativity and innovation in design are welcomed, and entries must be original works. Sculptural pieces must be suitable for viewing by all ages and may not be used to advertise or promote any business or product. Designs must not include any violations of intellectual property, trademarks, brands, business names, corporate or organizational branding or images of drugs.

Entries can be of any medium, but artists should consider structural and surface durability, as well as materials that can withstand the elements, resist theft and vandalism and minimize maintenance and repair costs. Artists will be required to include in their proposal a description of their experience with the chosen material and a suggested maintenance schedule.

Artists 18-years-of-age or older are invited to submit an individual or collaborative artist application. Artists must complete a W-9 form and have a U.S. mailing address for payment. Local artists and those connected to Santa Clarita are invited to participate, but all eligible artists are encouraged to apply.

An Artist Selection Committee will review all qualified submissions based on their relationship to the natural environment and community, visual impact, interpretation and creativity, composition and design and overall craftsmanship.

For more information, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at ArtistCall@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3787.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library

Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Thursday, Jan 1, 2026
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival

Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Jan 1, 2026
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders

SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event

Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
SCVNews.com