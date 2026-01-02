City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.

Selected works will be installed on concrete pads along the city’s trail system for a three-year temporary loan, creating a rotating collection of outdoor public art. A $5,000 honorarium will be provided to each selected artist. Artists of all levels and backgrounds, including emerging artists, are encouraged to submit proposals. Entries are due by Monday, Jan. 26.

There is no required theme for this opportunity, however, responses that consider the landscape and are site-specific are encouraged. Creativity and innovation in design are welcomed, and entries must be original works. Sculptural pieces must be suitable for viewing by all ages and may not be used to advertise or promote any business or product. Designs must not include any violations of intellectual property, trademarks, brands, business names, corporate or organizational branding or images of drugs.

Entries can be of any medium, but artists should consider structural and surface durability, as well as materials that can withstand the elements, resist theft and vandalism and minimize maintenance and repair costs. Artists will be required to include in their proposal a description of their experience with the chosen material and a suggested maintenance schedule.

Artists 18-years-of-age or older are invited to submit an individual or collaborative artist application. Artists must complete a W-9 form and have a U.S. mailing address for payment. Local artists and those connected to Santa Clarita are invited to participate, but all eligible artists are encouraged to apply.

An Artist Selection Committee will review all qualified submissions based on their relationship to the natural environment and community, visual impact, interpretation and creativity, composition and design and overall craftsmanship.

For more information, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at ArtistCall@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3787.

