City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026

The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, “Share a Santa Clarita Secret.”

This theme can include moments with a loved one, a memory, an event from the past, a hidden spot, the beauty of language and culture.

All residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita are able to submit entries. Both amateur and professional are invited to submit poetry. The Sidewalk Poetry Project contest is open to all ages. The poem must be the original work of the entrant. Poets must have the ability to accept payment within the United States.

Short poem submissions may be free form or traditional short form, including Haiku, Distich, Cinquain, etc. Poems must be no more than five lines, including title if applicable, with a maximum of 32 characters including spaces per line and 160 characters overall which include spaces. Poems in languages other than English must be accompanied by an English translation. One entry per individual may be submitted during the contest; no team entries are permitted. Past applicants and winners are welcome to submit.

Selected poets will receive a monetary compensation of a $150 stipend and have the opportunity to meet to discuss the work with a professor of poetry. Winners will also be recognized on the city’s website and public art app directory. Selected winners are encouraged to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Project dedication scheduled for fall 2026.

Deadline for the entry submission is December 2025.

All submissions become the property of the city and may be published in print and/or on the city’s website. All entries must be submitted electronically at http://santaclaritaarts.com/sidewalk-poetry-program-2026.

Entrants must complete the entry form in its entirety to qualify.

