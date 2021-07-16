Tony Hanna, Americana. Image Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.

City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 16, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Art receptions are officially back and residents are welcome to attend in person. Join the city of Santa Clarita this month for two art receptions in celebration of current art exhibits.

The “Color is Your World” and “Stars and Stripes” art reception is set for Wednesday, July 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery in Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.

The “In Motion Series” art reception will occur on Wednesday, July 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Town Center Art Space on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

“Color is Your World” exhibits a colorful world of imagination from 37 amazing artists. The art exhibit is in conjunction with Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program theme, “Reading Colors Your World.”

Also featured in the First Floor Gallery is the smaller exhibit, “Stars and Stripes,” which honors the Fourth of July holiday.

Join some of the artists behind the colorful and patriotic works of art on July 21. Enjoy refreshments, music and discussion while enjoying each featured piece before the exhibits close on July 30.

“In Motion Series” is a solo exhibition by talented artist Daryl Bibicoff that expresses his passion for movement by connecting viewers with his existential beliefs.

In the exhibit, Bibicoff hopes to express visual harmonization of everyday social and political levels through sharing peaceful moments without barriers.

Join Bibicoff in celebrating his artwork on July 28 with food, beverages and live music.

To learn more about each upcoming art reception, contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

For details regarding other City art exhibits and art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

